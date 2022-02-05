  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: 'If elected, will end corruption in government jobs,' says Kejriwal

    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated on Saturday that if the AAP is elected to power in Punjab, it will abolish corruption in government employment.

    Punjab, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    The fight for Punjab is just days away, and the political heat in the state has been increasing, with politicians levelling allegations at one another while making lofty promises to the people.
    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated on Saturday that if the AAP is elected to power in Punjab, it will abolish corruption in government employment.

    Kejriwal remarked in a video message to the youth of Punjab released on February 5: "Young people in Punjab are being compelled to leave the province and travel overseas. These folks are forced to sell their farms for as little as Rs 20-25 lakh rupees. What would happen to Punjab if this trend continues? We will not allow this to happen. If the AAP becomes a government, it will put a stop to corruption in government employment."

    Kejriwal also slammed the state's opposition parties, claiming that the Congress' 26-year control in Punjab and the Shiromani Akali Dal's 19-year term had devastated the state. He stated that if the AAP is elected to power in Punjab, industries will be restored; new industries, schools, and hospitals will be established. Kejriwal went on to say that they had done the same thing in Delhi. Previously, Kejriwal stated that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is elected, no additional taxes will be levied in the state. "No new tax would be levied in Punjab once we come to power," Kejriwal claimed a few days ago in Jalandhar. If elected, Kejriwal also vowed that the AAP administration would launch a doorstep delivery service and a Mohalla system.

