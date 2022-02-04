  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest'

    Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP has deployed its 'Election department' just 15 days before the election because PM Modi is staring at a defeat in Punjab.
     

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest' - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress criticised the Centre after the arrest of the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh on Friday. Congress explained the 'chronology' behind the arrest in four points. 

    The Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed its 'Election department' ED just 15 days ahead of the election because PM Modi is staring at a defeat in Punjab. He further added the people of Punjab are paying the price for supporting the farmers' protest; the 'fake raid and arrest' are BJP's favour to 'Chote Modi,' i.e., Kejriwal, who has also notified the farm laws. 

    Digging up the 6-year-old case against Channi's nephew is an attack on Channi's image. Also, attacking Sidhu in a 33-year-old case is extended support to Kejriwal, Surjewala claimed. 

     

     

    Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre, and said it is a political arrest to build pressure. Kharge added that if someone has to take action, it has to be done in 4-5 months, not in one day. This arrest has been made purposely, as Channi is a Scheduled Caste CM; they want to hassle and demoralise him. 

    Opposition SAD leader Bikram Majithia reacting to the arrest, said all the money belongs to Channi and Honey is just Channi's treasurer. Majithia said this is a story of three things money, Honey and Channi. Started from money seized to Honey arrested, and now it's a Channi turn. 

    Also Read: Bikram Singh Majithia on Honey's arrest: 'It's the story of Channi, Honey and money'

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Channi managed to do wonders in 111 days. It takes people 4 to 5 years to engage in such corruption. It is regrettable. The people of Punjab deserve an honest government, and they are watching. 

    The ED raided Honey Singh's premises on January 18 and seized Rs 10 crore. In 2018, a case of illegal sand mining was filed, but Honey's name was not included in the FIR.

    Honey's arrest comes just days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced the party's chief ministerial candidate. Channi is believed to be ahead of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in the race for the top job. On the other hand, the arrest of Honey may throw the calculations off.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of 300 paar gcw

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah says BJP marching with aim of '300 paar'

    Goa Election 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to interact with party members in poll-bound state - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to interact with party members in poll-bound state

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to file nomination papers from Gorakhpur in Amit Shah s presence on Friday gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to file nomination papers from Gorakhpur in Amit Shah's presence on Friday

    ED arrests CM Channi s nephew in illegal sand mining case ahead of Punjab Election 2022 gcw

    ED arrests CM Channi's nephew in illegal sand mining case ahead of Punjab Election 2022

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule

    Recent Stories

    CISCE to declare ICSE ISC semester 1 exam on February 7 here s how to download marksheet gcw

    CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC semester 1 exam results on February 7; here's how to download marksheet

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 4 preview: Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Manchester United, West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 4 preview: Defending champion Leicester faces Nottingham, Tottenham wary of Brighton

    Manipur Election 2022 Exclusive interview state Congress Vice President Devabrata Singh

    Manipur Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Biren Singh acts like a dictator; loyalty test key for Congress'

    Gangubai Kathiawadi Here is how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi tears in Opposition, urges voters to keep history-sheeters out

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon