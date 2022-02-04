Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest'

Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP has deployed its 'Election department' just 15 days before the election because PM Modi is staring at a defeat in Punjab.

The Congress criticised the Centre after the arrest of the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh on Friday. Congress explained the 'chronology' behind the arrest in four points.

The Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed its 'Election department' ED just 15 days ahead of the election because PM Modi is staring at a defeat in Punjab. He further added the people of Punjab are paying the price for supporting the farmers' protest; the 'fake raid and arrest' are BJP's favour to 'Chote Modi,' i.e., Kejriwal, who has also notified the farm laws.

Digging up the 6-year-old case against Channi's nephew is an attack on Channi's image. Also, attacking Sidhu in a 33-year-old case is extended support to Kejriwal, Surjewala claimed.

Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre, and said it is a political arrest to build pressure. Kharge added that if someone has to take action, it has to be done in 4-5 months, not in one day. This arrest has been made purposely, as Channi is a Scheduled Caste CM; they want to hassle and demoralise him.

Opposition SAD leader Bikram Majithia reacting to the arrest, said all the money belongs to Channi and Honey is just Channi's treasurer. Majithia said this is a story of three things money, Honey and Channi. Started from money seized to Honey arrested, and now it's a Channi turn.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Channi managed to do wonders in 111 days. It takes people 4 to 5 years to engage in such corruption. It is regrettable. The people of Punjab deserve an honest government, and they are watching.

The ED raided Honey Singh's premises on January 18 and seized Rs 10 crore. In 2018, a case of illegal sand mining was filed, but Honey's name was not included in the FIR.

Honey's arrest comes just days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced the party's chief ministerial candidate. Channi is believed to be ahead of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in the race for the top job. On the other hand, the arrest of Honey may throw the calculations off.