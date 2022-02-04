Bikram Singh Majithia on Honey's arrest: 'It's the story of Channi, Honey and money'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday following the arrest of his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case, saying that all Charanjit Singh Channi cares about is "Channi (himself), Honey (nephew), and money." He further said, "Channi has only been concerned about himself, his nephew, and money. Money was initially taken, then Honey was detained, and now it is Channi's time because Honey's sole identification is that of CM's nephew." After a day of interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case from Jalandhar late Thursday evening.

Honey was being questioned at the ED's Jalandhar office. Honey was apprehended by ED under the terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is expected to appear before a Special Court in Mohali later in the day. The ED's move came around 20 days after it confiscated more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth more than Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the home of Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. The ED proclaimed the recoveries after completing a two-day raid at the accused people' and their accomplices' commercial and home establishments at over a dozen locations in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot.

Following the raids, Channi accused the BJP-led central government of plotting a "conspiracy" to "trap" him in the matter ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections. The CM further slammed the BJP for seeking "revenge" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur without attending a planned event or addressing a rally earlier in January. Channi had described the ED raids as "vendetta politics," claiming that his nephew had not even been charged in the case.

