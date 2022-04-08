MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police

Chaos prevailed outside NCP lead house Silver Oak when nearly 100 protesters of MSRTC held a protest and sloganeered against the senior leader. Few angry protestors even threw their shoes at Pawar's residence.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers protesting outside the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday were detained by the Mumbai police.

Chaos prevailed outside the NCP lead house Silver Oak on Friday afternoon when nearly 100 protesters of MSRTC held a protest, sloganeering against the senior leader and stating that Pawar did nothing the resolve their pending issues. Few angry protestors even threw their shoes at Pawar's residence.

The workers added that they are firm on their stand on merging the MSRTC with the state government.

Since November 2021, thousands of MSRTC workers called for a strike demanding that they be treated the same as state government employees and that the cash-strapped transportation corporation be merged with the government.

The action comes just a day after the Bombay High Court urged the protesters to resume their duty by April 22. Following the court orders, the state Transport Minister, Anil Parab, stated that there would be no action against the workers who will resume the work by the deadline set by the HC.

As per reports, an agitated employee of the MSRTC stated that nearly 120 MSRTC employees committed suicide during the strike. Those were not suicides but murders. He added they are firm on their demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government. He claimed the NCP Chief head Sharad Pawar had done nothing to resolve our issue.

He further added that they respect the Bombay High Court's judgement, however, they discussed the issues with the state administration, which the people elected. This elected administration has done nothing to help us, he claimed.

As per reports, another agitated employee of the MSRTC stated that the "Chanakya" (Sharad Pawar) of the current government is too responsible for their losses.

Pawar is the principal architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration formed in November 2019 by the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

