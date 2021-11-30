  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MSRTC protest Day 34: Over 73,000 staff still on strike, only 1086 buses out of fleet of 16,000 on Maha roads

    The total number of permanent MSRTC employees suspended for striking work has gone up to 7,585 while 1,779 temporary staff have been penalised.

    MSRTC protest Day 34 Over 73,000 staff still on strike only 1086 buses out of fleet of 16,000 on Maha roads
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 1:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It's day 34 of the strike called by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees, and there seems to be no end to the deadlock in sight with the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation yet to respond to the demand of merging the cash-strapped undertaking with the state government. The showdown between MSRTC employees and the Maharashtra government saw the latter suspend 1,088 permanent and 254 temporary employees on Monday. With this, the total number of permanent employees suspended for striking work has gone up to 7,585 while 1,779 temporary staff have been penalised. Around 73,000 workers continue to remain on strike, impacting operations in over 200 depots.

    The state government had last week announced a revision of the salaries of the MSRTC employees, which was one of their key demands. According to the new wage structure, those who have been in service for up to 10 years have been given a hike of Rs 5000, which takes their salary to Rs 17,395 as against Rs 12,080 earlier. For employees in the 10-20 years of service bracket will be given a raise of Rs 4,000 which increases their salary to Rs 28,800. For those who have been MSRTC employees for over 20 years, the salary has been hiked by Rs 2,500 which means that their salary will now be Rs 56,880. Following the revision, over 19,000 employees resumed work. However, a majority of them are still on strike.

    Besides, the state government also assured the MSRTC employees that their salaries will be paid before the 10th of every month. Delays in salary payouts had forced some employees to commit suicide due to financial troubles. Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Anil Parab, who is also the chairman of MSRTC, warned striking employees of stern action if they tried to prevent other employees from carrying out their duties or operating the buses. At present, out of the MSRTC's fleet of 16,000 buses, only 1086 are plying on the roads as of now. 

    Meanwhile, voices of support continued to emerge on social media. While some accused the national media of avoiding the news about the strike, others questioned the delay from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's side in addressing the concerns of the striking MSRTC employees.

    Also Read

    Exclusive: 'People of Tripura are 'swabhimanis', they rejected TMC's Khela Hobe'

    Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory

     

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate secret meeting between Param Bir, Sachin Waze-ycb

    Mumbai Police record statements of escort team, investigate ‘secret meeting’ between Param Bir, Sachin Waze

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze's statement-dnm

    Money laundering case: Special NIA court grants permission to ED to record Sachin Waze’s statement

    Exclusive interview with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumick on Tripura local election win

    Exclusive: 'People of Tripura are 'swabhimanis', they rejected TMC's Khela Hobe'

    Now temples in Bihar will have to pay 4 per cent tax

    Now, temples in Bihar will have to pay 4 per cent tax

    Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory

    Coming soon: Tech that will allow India to look deep into enemy territory

    Recent Stories

    Coronavirus India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%

    Ranveer Singh 83 trailer here is how the celebs reacted to it drb

    Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer: Here is how the celebs reacted to it

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)-ayh

    Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    Ballon d'Or for Alexia Putellas Barcelona's next legend in the making after Lionel Messi

    Ballon d'Or for Alexia Putellas: Barcelona's next legend in the making after Lionel Messi

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon