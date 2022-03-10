'Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on UP Election result

National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday delivered a message to Akhilesh Yadav as the Bharatiya Janata Party looks all set to win over 250 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Sharad Pawar said that Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault; he contested on his own. He shouldn't think about the polling results as he holds the highest reputation in this country, reported ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav was estimated as the key challenger to the BJP in the state. The opposition in the state predicted that an anti-incumbency tsunami would prevent BJP from regaining power. However, the BJP comfortably crossed the halfway mark in the first two hours of counting votes.



