    'Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on UP Election result

    Akhilesh Yadav was estimated as the key challenger to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

    Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault NCP chief Sharad Pawar on UP Election result -ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday delivered a message to Akhilesh Yadav as the Bharatiya Janata Party looks all set to win over 250 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Sharad Pawar said that Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault; he contested on his own. He shouldn't think about the polling results as he holds the highest reputation in this country, reported ANI.

    As per ANI, Sharad Pawar stated that Akhilesh Yadav is not to blame; he stood on his own. He shouldn't be concerned about polling numbers because he has the best reputation in the country. Pawar added Yadav fought better than before. 

    Akhilesh Yadav was estimated as the key challenger to the BJP in the state. The opposition in the state predicted that an anti-incumbency tsunami would prevent BJP from regaining power. However, the BJP comfortably crossed the halfway mark in the first two hours of counting votes.


     

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
