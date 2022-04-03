'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

The MNS chief Raj Thackeray stated that he had cautioned the Maharashtra government to take a firm stand on the pulling down mosque loudspeakers, or else he would place loudspeakers in front of the mosque and 'Hanuman Chalisa' would play on it.

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit back at the Maharashtra NavnirmanSena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray stating that everything will be done as per the 'law of the land.' His remark responded to the MNS head statement, which asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques and warned he would place loudspeakers in front of the mosque and 'Hanuman Chalisa' would play on it.

Slamming Raj Thackeray's statement, Raut questioned which BJP-ruled state has stopped the 'azaan', and loudspeakers have been removed from the mosques.

While addressing a rally in Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray stated that he had cautioned the Maharashtra state government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, that it should take a firm stand on the pulling down mosque loudspeakers or else he will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and 'Hanuman Chalisa' will play on it.

According to reports, Raut stated that the people believed the event was by BJP; the land law prevails in Maharashtra. The home minister will follow everything as per the law.

Raut added that Raj Thackeray spoke regarding pulling down the loudspeakers installed in mosques. Firstly, which BJP ruled states, have stopped 'Azaan', and where have the loudspeakers been removed from mosques. This is Maharashtra; here, the land law is followed, he explained.

Thackeray urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid mosques in Muslim areas of Mumbai, claiming that the residents are 'Pakistani supporters.'

"I suggest that Prime Minister Modi conduct a raid on the Madarasa in Muslim shanties. In these shanties, Pakistani supporters reside. Mumbai Police is aware of the happening there. Our MLA sees them as a vote bank. They don't have an 'aadhar card' the MLA help them get one," he added.

Thackeray criticised Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party for 'occasionally playing the caste card and dividing society.'

National Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar denied Thackeray's claim that the NCP engages in 'caste politics,' claiming that the MNS president never takes a consistent stand on any issue and spends three to four months a year; in 'hibernation,' which is his 'speciality.'

Pawar stated that the MNS chief talks about many things but doesn't take a consistent stance on anything.

When asked if Thackeray was attempting to align his party's position with the BJP ahead of the Maharastra civic elections, Pawar cited the MNS's poor performance in previous elections.

