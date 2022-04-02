Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora injured in car accident, currently in hospital; here's what family has to say

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

    On Saturday evening, (April 02) Malaika Arora was involved in an accident. According to reports, the actress' automobile was involved in a collision on the motorway in Khopoli, Maharashtra.
     

    Malaika Arora attended a fashion event in Pune; while returning to Mumbai, her car reportedly met with an accident on the city's outskirts. 
     

    She suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital right away. According to TOI, Malaika's sister Amrita, has confirmed the news and informed them via a message, "Malaika's condition is improving. She will be monitored for a period of time."
     

    Malaika's car was involved in a collision on the road near Khopoli, Maharashtra. Malaika, according to reports, suffered minor injuries and was promptly brought to the nearby Apollo hospital.
     

    A close friend of Malaika told India Today that she is OK and that no significant injuries have been sustained. According to the source, Malaika will be released tomorrow, which is Sunday, April 03. Also Read: Malaika Arora's no-makeup look in Chicago, surprises fans (Pictures)

    "The event has shaken Malaika, but she is doing well." She only needed a few stitches and is doing well. She didn't get any serious head injuries since she had a cushion close to her head. "She should be returning home by Sunday afternoon," according to the 'close friend' mentioned by several news outlets. Also Read: Meet Malaika Arora's last night date, cute boy in a black tuxedo (Pictures)

