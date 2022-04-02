Malaika Arora injured in car accident, currently in hospital; here's what family has to say

On Saturday evening, (April 02) Malaika Arora was involved in an accident. According to reports, the actress' automobile was involved in a collision on the motorway in Khopoli, Maharashtra.



She suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital right away. According to TOI, Malaika's sister Amrita, has confirmed the news and informed them via a message, "Malaika's condition is improving. She will be monitored for a period of time."



A close friend of Malaika told India Today that she is OK and that no significant injuries have been sustained. According to the source, Malaika will be released tomorrow, which is Sunday, April 03. Also Read: Malaika Arora's no-makeup look in Chicago, surprises fans (Pictures)