Man loses balance, falls from train into Mumbra Creek; rescue mission called off owing to high tide

A man fell into the Mumbra Creek in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday while travelling on a local train. The 34-year-old man identified as Satish Taydey and his ailing mother, both residents of Diva, were travelling in the 12:09pm train towards CSMT when the incident took place, a police official said.

According to the police, he was taking his mother to a hospital in Ghatkopar.

Satish lost his balance when the train reached the bridge above Mumbra Creek and fell into the creek.

“He was taking his mother to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Satish lost his balance when the train was on the creek bridge and fell down. A fire brigade team along with police mounted a rescue operation soon after but it has been called off for now due to high tide,” Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Following the incident, the police and the fire brigade officials started the rescue operation. However, it has been called off for now due to high tide.

