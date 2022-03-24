Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Is this your Hindutva': BJP targets ruling Shiv Sena over The Kashmir Files row

    Several women were allegedly requested to remove their saffron stoles, before entering a theatre in Nashik to watch the film 'The Kashmir Files.'

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday lashed out at the ruling Shiv Sena over an incident in which several ladies were allegedly asked to remove their saffron scarf before entering a theatre in Nashik to watch a Hindi movie named 'The Kashmir Files'.

    The state's opposition BJP questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if this was his form of Hindutva?

     

    The BJP state unit tweeted and wrote that women audience wearing saffron shawls in Nashik for The Kashmir Files film were asked to keep them outside the cinema hall. It further added that is this form of Hindutva, questioned CM while tagging the CMO's account. 

    The BJP tweeted words including 'green blood' to question the Shiv Sena's loyalty towards Hindutva and asserted that the Thackeray-led party Shiv Sena has turned 'Janab Sena.'

    "The Kashmir Files," produced by Zee Studios, recounts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the systematic killings of community members by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

    The movie, released on March 11, has sparked political controversy. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from the entertainment tax.

