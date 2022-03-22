Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: ED conducts raid at Goawala complex in Mumbai

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Based on a National Investigation Agency first information report, the ED registered the money laundering case to probe Ibrahim’s hawala network as well as property deals suspected to be connected to a Maharashtra politician.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday are conducting searches in Mumbai’s Goawala Building compound in Kurla in connection with a recently registered case against fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    The Goawala compound property is an 11,447-square-metre piece of land located at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Kurla West. In 2005, the plot was bought by a company owned by Nawab’s son Faraz Nawab Malik - Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd.

    Based on a National Investigation Agency first information report, the ED registered the money laundering case to probe Ibrahim’s hawala network as well as property deals suspected to be connected to a Maharashtra politician.

    Ibrahim and his associates fled to Pakistan before the 1993 Mumbai blasts, which left 257 people dead. He has been linked to multiple terror organisations and is also believed to be helping narco-terrorism through his hawala network.

    Recently, the presence of D-Company (the Mumbai underworld organized crime syndicate controlled by Dawood Ibrahim) was found in Punjab, indicating that Pakistan's ISI has started using the underworld to spread terror in Punjab.

    Earlier in February, security agencies arrested Abu Bakar, a 1993 Mumbai serial blast accused and a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim. He was caught in the UAE after 29 years of manhunt.

    Dawood Ibrahim is the son of a police constable who was with the Mumbai police. He started his crime life with gang wars in the Dongri area of Mumbai. In Dongri, he got in touch with gang members of Haji Mastan and his gang war started. In the 1980s, he was first arrested for a robbery case and later his criminal records increased. Dawood became more powerful and dangerous due to the fights between the Haji and the Pathan gangs, comprised mostly of migrants from Afghanistan.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
