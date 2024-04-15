Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case; check details

    The BRS leader's legal troubles began when she was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 and subsequently placed in Tihar jail. She is the third prominent politician to face arrest in this case, following AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

    Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23 in Delhi excise policy case AJR
    Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday (April 15) extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha until April 23, in connection with the ongoing excise policy case. Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, appeared before the court after the expiry of her three-day police custody.

    The BRS leader's legal troubles began when she was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 and subsequently placed in Tihar jail. She is the third prominent politician to face arrest in this case, following AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. Earlier in March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also faced arrest in connection with the same case, marking a significant development.

    In the latest court proceedings, Kavitha was remanded to CBI custody until April 15, following her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation on April 11. During the hearing, the CBI presented arguments seeking custodial remand, alleging that a liquor businessman associated with the South Group had met Arvind Kejriwal seeking support for business endeavors in Delhi. The agency claimed to possess evidence, including WhatsApp chats and statements from associated individuals, implicating Kejriwal's involvement.

    Furthermore, the CBI accused K Kavitha of withholding crucial information within her knowledge, citing her previous failure to cooperate with investigations despite prior notices. The agency argued that a five-day custodial remand was necessary to uncover the depth of the alleged conspiracy.

    K Kavitha, serving as an MLC in Telangana, faces charges related to a money laundering case associated with the purported Delhi excise policy scam. Her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in March marked a significant escalation in the legal proceedings surrounding the case.

