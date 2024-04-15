Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will allow Indian officials to meet 17 crew at seized ship soon': Iran affter S Jaishankar's call

    Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian expressed Iran's intention to help in meetings between Indian government representatives and the detained crew of the MSC ARIES.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    In a recent development, Iran has assured India that representatives will soon be allowed to meet the Indian crew members of the MSC ARIES vessel, according to a statement made during a conversation between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian. It is reportedly said that the assurance comes as India raised concerns over the detention of 17 Indians on the MSC ARIES ship by Iran.

    Jaishankar's discussion with Iranian officials occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. In addition to speaking with Israeli counterparts, Jaishankar stressed the importance of de-escalation, exercising restraint, and resorting to diplomatic solutions during his conversation with Amir Abdollahian.

    Taking to X to share updates, Jaishankar addressed the need for diplomatic engagement and highlighted the necessity of returning to negotiations to defuse the situation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian expressed Iran's intention to help in meetings between Indian government representatives and the detained crew of the MSC ARIES.

    Iran also called upon India to play a role through international forums, such as the UN Security Council, to address the conflict in Gaza, which is seen as a contributing factor to regional tensions.

    The seizure of the MSC ARIES took place on Saturday, when Iranian Revolutionary Guards intercepted the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The container ship, associated with Israel, was en route to Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port, with 17 Indian crew members aboard.

    The interception came amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, exacerbated by reported Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in Syria. Commandos from Iran's Revolutionary Guard conducted the raid on the vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, further heightening tensions in the region.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 9:16 AM IST
