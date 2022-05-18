Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

China recently completed the construction of the first bridge in the area. The new bridge is reportedly being built in an area that is over 20 km from the Line of Actual Control.

Latest satellite imagery has revealed that China has been constructing a second bridge on its side around the strategically-crucial Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. According to reports, the new bridge could help the Chinese military quickly mobilise its troops in the region.

According to geospatial intelligence researcher Damien Symon, who tracks Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control, posted satellite images of the new construction on Twitter through his handle @detresfa.

Posting on Twitter, he said a that a "larger bridge" is being developed parallel to the first one.

He further observed that the likely intention behind the construction is to "support larger/heavier movement" (of the military) over the lake.

The satellite image posted by Symon noted that the bridge is being constructed from both sides simultaneously and is likely to reduce the distance significantly from the depth area of Rudok to the region around the LAC in Pangong Tso.

The Indian defence establishment is yet to respond to the imagery of the new Chinese construction.

The satellite imagery comes amid the ongoing standoff between armed forces of India and China at several friction points with eastern Ladakh since the last couple of years.

Beijing has been giving special emphasis on reinforcing its military infrastructure, especially along the Line of Actual Control, ever since the Indian Army gained strategic advantage by occupying a number of strategic peaks on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in August 2020. The Indian response came after Chinese attempts to alter status quo in the area.

India too has been building tunnels, bridges and roads on its side of the border to enhance its military preparedness and maintain operational efficiency.

India and China have held 15 rounds of military talks to date to resolve the impasse. This even as each side has deployed an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC.

