Looks A Lot Like Sri Lanka: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over Indian economy

    In a new tweet on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi linked India to crisis-hit Sri Lanka, slamming the current position of the economy, claiming that the two countries' graphs on unemployment, fuel prices, and communal violence were identical.

    The Congress leader tweeted a graph to display the similarity between the two countries and wrote, "Distracting people will not alter the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka."

     

    Following the graph, the unemployment rising in both countries began in 2017, peaking around 2020, the year India imposed a lockdown to combat the coronavirus and then falling slightly the following year.

    The second graph compares petrol prices in India and Sri Lanka, which have been rising since 2017 and soaring around 2021. 

    The third graph displays a significant increase in communal violence in both countries in 2020-21.

    The data is attributed to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, unstarred Lok Sabha questions, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, and CEYPETCO, according to the post (Ceylon Petroleum Corporation).

    Sri Lanka is suffering from acute food and electricity shortages and a recession caused by foreign exchange shortages caused by a tourism crackdown during Covid. In addition, the unprecedented economic crisis has resulted in a critical shortage of foreign exchange in the country.

    Sri Lanka has been hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices, and populist tax cuts, resulting in spiralling inflation and a shortage of essential supplies, prompting thousands to take to the streets in protest.

    Last week, nine people were killed, and over 300 were injured in clashes between pro and anti-government factions and police. Following this, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned.

