    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ratan Singh, 23 Punjab

    Subedar Ratan Singh's Vir Chakra citation read: "Throughout, he displayed gallantry, determination and devotion to duty of high order."

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Subedar Ratan Singh played a crucial role in the battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. 

    Subedar Rattan Singh was commanding a platoon of a company of 23 Punjab, which was deployed in the Western Sector. On December 5, 1971, the enemy attacked this position in strength.

    Subedar Rattan Singh moved from trench to trench and led his men from the front to infuse courage and enthusiasm. He was of great help to his company commander in holding the post against enemy attacks. 

    The Pakistani army battalion of 45 tanks and over 2,000 troops suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of just 80 Indian soldiers.

    "Throughout, Subedar Ratan Singh displayed gallantry, determination and devotion to duty of high order," his Vir Chakra citation reads.

    It must be mentioned that the movie 'Border' was based on him and the other soldiers who fought the war. In the movie, Actor Puneet Issar played his role.

    Subedar Ratan Singh, who fought 1971 Indo-Pak war valiantly, passed away on August 10, 2016, at 92 years of age in Punjab’s Kapurthala. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this braveheart's supreme courage.

     

