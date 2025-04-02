Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler: Mourning descends upon Poddar house; Read on

The Truth Will Come Out in Front of Rohit

The twists in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' continue. Currently, the show reveals Abhir and Charu's affair to Rohit during the Gangaur Puja

This Explosion Will Happen in the Show

The show will now depict a cylinder explosion in the Gangaur Puja pandal, causing a stampede. Ruhi will be pushed and fall to the ground

Dadi Sa's Life Will Be in Danger

During this, some goons will arrive and try to kill Dadi Sa by holding a gun to her head. However, Armaan will arrive and save her

This Person Will Die

On the other hand, Shivani and Rohit will be severely burned due to the cylinder explosion. They will be admitted to the hospital. However, Shivani will die

What Will Be Special in the Show?

Rohit will be struggling between life and death. However, Ruhi will not know that Shivani has died and Rohit is admitted. It will be interesting to see what twists come in the show

