Ajay Devgn's 5 most expensive cars; Read on

Ajay Devgn is known not only for his brilliant acting in films, but also for his passion for expensive cars. Take a look at Ajay Devgn's 5 most expensive cars
The price of this car with Ajay Devgn is approximately ₹7 crore. This SUV can reach a speed of 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds
Ajay Devgn's car can reach a speed of 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. In India, the price of this car goes above ₹4.57 crore
The car is priced at approximately ₹1.50 crore. Ajay Devgn is first Indian star to buy it. After him, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ayush Sharma bought it. No other star has this car
Ajay Devgn, the powerful star who has worked in films like 'Singham', owns a Range Rover Vogue. The price of this car is said to be approximately ₹1.97 crore
According to reports, Ajay Devgn also owns an ultra-luxury BMW Z4 car. The price of this car in India goes above ₹1 crore
