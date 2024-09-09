Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IDS begins 5-day course for senior military officers to boost jointness

    The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) is launching a five-day CORE Programme for senior military officers to enhance jointness and integration among the armed forces, preparing them for future leadership roles, theaterisation, and modern warfare using advanced technologies and strategic planning.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    New Delhi: To orient its officers cadre towards jointness and integration among the armed forces, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) will begin a five-day programme for senior military officers, on Monday. 

    The step would be one of the essential prerequisites towards the establishment of the theatre commands. 

    The course named as Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) Programme would impart a detailed understanding of the operational environment. 

    It is important to note that the programme has been initiated at a time when the armed forces are working on a path towards theaterisation. It is a long-awaited reform for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

    On Sunday, the defence ministry said: “The five-day development cum orientation programme, has been designed for Major General and equivalent officers from the three services, along with officers from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs.”

    Rear Admiral in the Navy and Air Vice Marshal are equivalent ranks in the Navy and Air Force, respectively.

    The programme has been conceptualised to prepare senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces for future leadership roles, by developing skills in strategic planning, duly anticipating, and preparing for future threats, challenges and conflicts. 

    The effective conduct of future wars will hinge on three vital elements: military leaders, combatants (man-machine interface) and support staff, it said. 

    “The Indian Armed Forces are taking dynamic steps towards modernisation, both in concepts and inventory. It is, therefore, imperative for future senior military leaders to stay abreast with changing geo-political dynamics and futuristic combat scenarios augmented by disruptive technologies and advancements to make comprehensive decisions.”

