Bengaluru: 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in AFTC

Six Indian Air Force officers have been charged with murder after a trainee cadet, against whom a court of inquiry was initiated, was found hanging, a police officer said. According to police, Ankit Jha (27) was found hanging in one of the rooms of Air Force Technical College (AFTC), Jalahalli, Bengaluru.

According to police, the death occurred four or five days ago and they have recovered a seven-page death note in which the student took the names of six persons, including those with the ranks of air commodore, group captain and wing commander. At the Gangammana Gudi police station on Saturday, the police filed a case against six persons under Section 302 of the IPC in response to his brother Aman Jha's allegation.

Aman has also alleged in his complaint that attempts were made to tamper with the evidence as people from the AFTC were present around 4.30 am on Saturday at the police station with a piece of evidence he was also looking for.

He even questioned how the members of the AFTC arrived at the police station early in the morning, knowing about his being there.

"The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Our investigations are on. Jha was a trainee cadet and he was found hanging in one of the rooms of AFTC," a senior police officer told PTI.

"The officers against whom the complaint was lodged have not been arrested but the Indian Air Force has assured us all assistance," the officer said.

He added that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to carry forward the investigation.

Ankit Jha was discharged from service after a disciplinary enquiry and was upset about that. His cousin Richa Thakur has alleged that this is a murder and not suicide.

“He was under severe mental trauma as disciplinary action was taken against him. He was also terminated in July. The details of his termination cannot be shared unless his parents allow me to do so. While taking to me over phone, Ankit told me that he was being forced to sign certain documents. We suspect he must have died around 4.30 pm on Wednesday after sending a message to his brother Aman, who was in Kochi," she told The New Indian Express.

The family also claimed they were not immediately made aware of his untimely demise. Richa Thakur said the family had to visit the institute personally after multiple calls to the victim went unanswered. "We went there by 7pm, and learnt about his death,” she added.

(With inputs from PTI)