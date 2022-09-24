The bulletproof jackets should weigh upto 11 kg. It should be designed so that it can be worn as a jacket. The bulletproof jackets must cover the upper torso to protect the throat, chest, sides, groin and back of the user, besides being modular to ensure its use as per the threat level perceived.

The Indian Army will issue a request for proposal to vendors in November this year for the supply of 47,627 bulletproof jackets for its frontline troops. The bulletproof jackets must have 60 per cent indigenous content.

The Indian Army has asked the Indian vendors, who had not responded to inputs sought earlier, to forward detailed information on their products within four weeks. As per the documents, the vendors will have to supply the bulletproof jackets and accessories in phases over a six to 24-month period.

The Indian Army has listed specifications that include that the jackets should be able to protect a soldier against 7.62 mm armour piercing rifle ammunition as well as hard steel-core bullets fired from a distance of 10 metres.

The bulletproof jackets should weigh upto 11 kg. It should be designed so that it can be worn as a jacket. The bulletproof jackets must cover the upper torso to protect the user's throat, chest, sides, groin and back, besides being modular to ensure its use as per the threat level perceived.

The bulletproof jacket's fabric must be water resistant and flame resistant with that of the Indian Army camouflage pattern with resistance to fading when exposed to sunlight and washing.

It should be able to operate between minus 20 degree Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius with a five-year cycle for complete service life.

In July, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of swarm drones, bulletproof jackets and carbines worth Rs 28,732 crore under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories.

Prior to this, the government had signed a contract to procure over 1.86 lakh degrees Celsius in 2018. In February 2021, the then Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, informed Parliament one lakh BPJs had been received so far.

