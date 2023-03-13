Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

The order is expected to stimulate the Indian economy and support the government's efforts to create more employment opportunities, says Girish Linganna

BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia, is set to receive a massive $2.5 billion order for cruise missiles from the Indian Navy. This is a significant milestone for the Indian defence industry, generating much excitement among industry experts. The order is expected to significantly boost India's defence sector, which has been striving to become more self-sufficient and less dependent on imports.

High Indigenous Content

One of the key highlights of this deal is the high indigenous content. BrahMos Aerospace has been working towards making its missiles more indigenous and self-reliant, which is a major priority for the Indian government. The company has been developing and testing indigenous seekers, which are highly accurate in their targeting, further boosting their appeal to the Indian military.

The successful test of the indigenization seeker, which has been developed in-house, is a significant achievement for the company. The indigenization seeker is a key component of the missile's guidance system, and its successful test is a major milestone in the company's efforts to become more self-reliant.

The indigenization seeker is expected to be a game-changer in the missile's performance, and it is likely to make the missile more attractive to potential customers in the future. It demonstrates the company's capability to create sophisticated technologies and move towards self-reliance. This also translates into significant savings in foreign exchange and builds India's domestic manufacturing capability.

Boost to Indian Defence Industry

The Indian government has been pushing for the indigenous development of weapons systems and encouraging local manufacturers to work towards this goal. This order clearly indicates the government's support for such initiatives and highlights the importance of the 'Make in India' campaign.

The order for cruise missiles is expected to create more employment opportunities in India. BrahMos Aerospace works with more than 200 Indian defence industries, and this order will provide a much-needed boost to these companies. It is expected to generate significant revenue for these companies, which will translate into more jobs for Indians. This is particularly relevant given the current economic climate, which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2.5 billion order for cruise missiles from the Indian Navy is a significant milestone for BrahMos Aerospace, the Indian defence industry, and the government's 'Make in India' campaign. The order highlights the importance of indigenous development of defence systems, the need for self-reliance, and the benefits of working closely with local manufacturers. The indigenisation seeker's successful development and the missile's high indigenous content demonstrate India's growing capabilities in the defence sector.

The success of BrahMos Aerospace is a testament to the hard work and dedication of India's scientists, engineers, and defence personnel, showcasing the country's potential to become a global leader in defence technology.

The order for cruise missiles from the Indian Navy is a significant step in this direction, and it is expected to pave the way for more such initiatives in the future. With the government's support, local manufacturers can continue to work towards the indigenous development of weapons systems, which will create a self-reliant and robust defence sector for India.