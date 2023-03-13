Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles

    The order is expected to stimulate the Indian economy and support the government's efforts to create more employment opportunities, says Girish Linganna

    Atmanirbharta goes supersonic: BrahMos Aerospace set for $2.5 billion Indian Navy order for cruise missiles
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia, is set to receive a massive $2.5 billion order for cruise missiles from the Indian Navy. This is a significant milestone for the Indian defence industry, generating much excitement among industry experts. The order is expected to significantly boost India's defence sector, which has been striving to become more self-sufficient and less dependent on imports. 

    High Indigenous Content

    One of the key highlights of this deal is the high indigenous content. BrahMos Aerospace has been working towards making its missiles more indigenous and self-reliant, which is a major priority for the Indian government. The company has been developing and testing indigenous seekers, which are highly accurate in their targeting, further boosting their appeal to the Indian military. 

    The successful test of the indigenization seeker, which has been developed in-house, is a significant achievement for the company. The indigenization seeker is a key component of the missile's guidance system, and its successful test is a major milestone in the company's efforts to become more self-reliant. 

    The indigenization seeker is expected to be a game-changer in the missile's performance, and it is likely to make the missile more attractive to potential customers in the future. It demonstrates the company's capability to create sophisticated technologies and move towards self-reliance. This also translates into significant savings in foreign exchange and builds India's domestic manufacturing capability.

    Boost to Indian Defence Industry

    The Indian government has been pushing for the indigenous development of weapons systems and encouraging local manufacturers to work towards this goal. This order clearly indicates the government's support for such initiatives and highlights the importance of the 'Make in India' campaign.

    The order for cruise missiles is expected to create more employment opportunities in India. BrahMos Aerospace works with more than 200 Indian defence industries, and this order will provide a much-needed boost to these companies. It is expected to generate significant revenue for these companies, which will translate into more jobs for Indians. This is particularly relevant given the current economic climate, which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    The $2.5 billion order for cruise missiles from the Indian Navy is a significant milestone for BrahMos Aerospace, the Indian defence industry, and the government's 'Make in India' campaign. The order highlights the importance of indigenous development of defence systems, the need for self-reliance, and the benefits of working closely with local manufacturers. The indigenisation seeker's successful development and the missile's high indigenous content demonstrate India's growing capabilities in the defence sector. 

    The success of BrahMos Aerospace is a testament to the hard work and dedication of India's scientists, engineers, and defence personnel, showcasing the country's potential to become a global leader in defence technology. 

    The order for cruise missiles from the Indian Navy is a significant step in this direction, and it is expected to pave the way for more such initiatives in the future. With the government's support, local manufacturers can continue to work towards the indigenous development of weapons systems, which will create a self-reliant and robust defence sector for India.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine prefers German 'Leopards' in war against Russia; here's why

    Ukraine prefers German 'Leopards' in war against Russia; here's why

    Boost to IAF's operational capability: MoD signs deal with HAL for six Dornier-228 aircrafts snt

    Boost to IAF's operational capability: MoD signs deal with HAL for six Dornier-228 aircrafts

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    15 Australian officers get training demo from India's elite paratroopers

    15 Australian officers get training demo from India's elite paratroopers

    Womens Day 2023 Saluting the women in India's missile programme

    Women's Day 2023: Saluting the women behind India's missile programme

    Recent Stories

    Another American bank goes belly-up; why US and global economy have more to worry

    Another American bank goes belly-up; why US and global economy have more to worry

    Oscars Winners 2023: See the complete list RBA

    Oscar Winners 2023: Double glory for India; see the complete list

    Naatu Naatu wins Best Original song at the 95th Oscars awards vma

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original song; MM Keeravani thanks Rajamouli in his speech

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava give an electrifying stage performance vma

    Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava give an electrifying stage performance

    Oscars 2023: India's Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves win award for 'The Elephant Whisperers' RBA

    Oscars 2023: India's Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves win award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon