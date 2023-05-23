Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Study reveals women more likely than men to die after heart attack; check details

    The new research compared short and long-term outcomes after STEMI in women and men, and looked at whether any sex differences were apparent in both premenopausal (55 years and under) and postmenopausal (over 55) women.

    Study reveals women more likely than men to die after heart attack; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    A new study has revealed that women are more than twice as likely to die after a heart attack than men. The new findings highlighted the need for greater awareness of the risks of heart disease in women, researchers said.

    According to the study, women aged 55 and below also had to wait 15 minutes longer for treatment after arriving at hospital. The earlier studies had revealed that women who have a heart attack when a major artery feeding into the heart is completely blocked – ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) – have a worse prognosis during their hospital stay compared with men.

    NIA team leaves for London to probe attack outside Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

    Experts have suggested that this may be due to their older age, increased numbers of other conditions, and stents being used less to open blocked arteries. Study author Dr Mariana Martinho of Hospital Garcia de Orta, in Almada, Portugal said, "Women of all ages who experience a myocardial infarction are at particularly high risk of a poor prognosis."

    "These women need regular monitoring after their heart event, with strict control of blood pressure, cholesterol levels and diabetes, and referral to cardiac rehabilitation," Dr Mariana said.

    "Smoking levels are rising in young women and this should be tackled, along with promoting physical activity and healthy living," the doctor further said.

    The new research compared short and long-term outcomes after STEMI in women and men, and looked at whether any sex differences were apparent in both premenopausal (55 years and under) and postmenopausal (over 55) women. The study included 884 patients, with an average age of 62 years and 27 percent were women.

    'President is not member': Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Congress over new Parliament building

    Women were older than men (average age 67 versus 60 years) and had higher rates of high blood pressure, diabetes and prior stroke, researchers found.

    While the time between symptoms and treatment with stents did not differ between women and men overall, premenopausal women had a significantly longer treatment delay after arriving at hospital than their male peers – 95 versus 80 minutes.

    The researchers also compared the risk of adverse outcomes between women and men after taking into consideration factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, stroke and family history of coronary artery disease.

    At 30 days, about 11 percent of women had died compared with 4.6 percent of men. At five years, nearly one-third of women (32.1 percent) had died compared with 16.9 percent of men. Meanwhile more than one-third of women (34.2 percent) experienced major adverse cardiovascular events within five years compared with 19.8 percent of men.

    'An incredible man...' When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi (WATCH)

    The research, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was presented on Monday at Heart Failure 2023, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital puts new life into 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hands AJR

    Doctors at Safdarjung hospital give new lease of life to 4-year-old; successfully transfer toes to hand

    Explained Is loneliness really as damaging to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day snt

    Explained: Is loneliness really as damaging to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day?

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively? anr

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively?

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme MSW

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme

    Recent Stories

    'Missing' Kerala fisherman dies in Pakistan jail; body to be buried in Amritsar anr

    'Missing' Kerala fisherman dies in Pakistan jail; body to be buried in Amritsar

    RSS cannot hold mass drills on temple premises: Travancore Devaswom Board anr

    RSS cannot hold mass drills on temple premises: Travancore Devaswom Board

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12 report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12

    Gulshan Devaiah opens up on Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia 'dating' rumours vma

    Gulshan Devaiah opens up on Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia 'dating' rumours

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli among players in first Team India batch to leave for London (WATCH)-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli among players in first Team India batch to leave for London (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon