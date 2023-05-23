Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA team leaves for London to probe attack outside Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

    The pro-Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh was seen being called for to be "freed" by multiple demonstrators in videos of the incident as they carried the yellow and black flag of Khalistan.

    First Published May 23, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to arrive in London to probe the pro-Khalistani protests, during which the national flag at the Indian High Commission was pulled down in March this year, reports said.

    It is reportedly said that the team has already departed from India and the team is carrying a list of those with Khalistani links, which will be handed over to the British authorities and security agencies in London.

    On April 18, 2023, the case was handed over to the NIA by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A group of protesters waving separatist Khalistan flags grabbed a Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London and raising pro-Khalistani slogans on March 19.

    The pro-Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh was seen being called for to be "freed" by multiple demonstrators in videos of the incident as they carried the yellow and black flag of Khalistan. In the footage, one of the protesters is shown scaling a balcony and, amid applause from the other guys, removing the Indian flag from a pole in front of the high commission.

    British police officers arrived on the spot and prevented the protestors from approaching the entrance of the Indian High Commission. The protesters raised slogans and abused Indian officials within, the videos showed.

    The Centre amended the NIA Act in August 2019, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cyber crimes and human trafficking.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
