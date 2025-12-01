Let's look at some foods that people with low protein should include in their diet.

It's a good idea to include legumes in your diet as they are rich in fiber and protein.

100g of almonds have 21g of protein, plus fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. Rich in Vitamin E, they're also great for skin health.

Including oats, which are rich in fiber and protein, in the diet will benefit those with a protein deficiency.

Peanuts are a protein powerhouse. 100g contains 25.80g of protein, making them great for those with a deficiency.

Including pumpkin seeds in your diet will also help you get the protein your body needs.

