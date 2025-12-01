Protein Deficiency? Add These 7 Foods to Boost Your Daily Intake
Low protein levels can affect muscles, immunity, and overall health. To stay strong and healthy, include these protein-rich foods in your diet, especially if you’re experiencing protein deficiency.
Let's look at some foods that people with low protein should include in their diet.
Legumes
It's a good idea to include legumes in your diet as they are rich in fiber and protein.
Cheese
Adding protein-rich cheese to your diet will also be beneficial.
Almonds
100g of almonds have 21g of protein, plus fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. Rich in Vitamin E, they're also great for skin health.
Oats
Including oats, which are rich in fiber and protein, in the diet will benefit those with a protein deficiency.
Peanuts
Peanuts are a protein powerhouse. 100g contains 25.80g of protein, making them great for those with a deficiency.
Pumpkin seeds
Including pumpkin seeds in your diet will also help you get the protein your body needs.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds are packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants.
