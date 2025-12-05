Image Credit : Getty

Santosh joined seven other women for a three-month training at Barefoot College in Tilonia, an institution known globally for empowering rural women through hands-on solar engineering. The women learnt how to install solar panels, wire circuits, assemble lamps and repair basic solar equipment, skills that now help them light homes in remote villages and earn a dignified income.

Since 1972, Barefoot College has trained over 3,000 women from 96 countries, says Kamlesh Bisht, the institute’s technical manager.