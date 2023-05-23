'President is not member': Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Congress over new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, on the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar. Congress leaders and several other opposition leaders asked why the PM will inaugurate and not the president.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday (May 23) said Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri must read the Constitution of India after the Union minister slammed the Congress for "raking controversies where none exist" after Congress leaders raised questions over PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building.

In a tweet, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Congress has a habit of raking controversies where none exist. While President is the Head of State, PM is the Head of Govt and leads the Parliament on behalf of the Govt, whose Policies are effected in form of Laws. The President is not a Member of either House, whereas PM is."

Citing Article 79 of the Constitution, Manish Tewari said, "There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the council of States and the House of the People. Ministers of the Union must read the Constitution of India very carefully."

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President and not the Prime Minister.

The same opinion was echoed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who questioned why President Droupadi Murmu is not being invited to the inauguration. "The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS government," Kharge said.