    Who is Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new UAE President?

    First Published May 14, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    The 61-year-old ruler is also the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the Federation's seven emirates. Sheikh Mohamed succeeds his late brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on May 13, 2022.

    Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

    According to official media, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been chosen as the new president of the United Arab Emirates. The action by the UAE's federal supreme council comes after the death of President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

    The pro-Western moderniser brought the Gulf Arab state closer to the US and its allies. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs confirmed Khalifa's death, but provided no other information. He was also the ruler of the UAE's richest emirate, Abu Dhabi.

    His Majesty Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the UAE's third President. The 61-year-old ruler is also the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the Federation's seven emirates. Sheikh Mohamed succeeds his late brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on May 13, 2022.

    Sheikh Mohamed has been the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi since November 2004. He was named Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in January 2005.

    Know all about the new leader

    Sheikh Mohamed was born in Al Ain on March 11, 1961. He is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father and the country's first President. His father and mother, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, kept a close eye on him as he grew up.

    Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout bin Theyab bin Issa bin Nahyan bin Falah bin Yas is His Highness' full name. He has four sons and five daughters with Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan.

    Sheikh Mohamed attended schools in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi until he was 18 years old. He enrolled at the famed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1979, where he received training in armour, helicopter flying, tactical flying, and paratroops.

    He returned to the UAE in April 1979 after graduation to join the Officers' Training Course in Sharjah. He has served in the UAE military in a variety of capacities, including Officer in the Amiri Guard (the UAE's top security unit) and Pilot in the UAE Air Force, as well as Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

    He contributed to the development of the UAE Armed Forces in terms of strategic planning, training, organisational structure, and developing defence capabilities, guided by the orders of the late Sheikh Zayed and the late Sheikh Khalifa.

    Sheikh Mohamed's direct supervision and leadership helped the UAE Armed Forces to become a premier institution appreciated by many worldwide military organisations.

    Among his various hobbies, he is well-known for his unrelenting dedication to raising educational standards in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to parity with the finest worldwide standards.

