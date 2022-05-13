Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death: The late UAE President's net worth and more

    UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said.

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's death: The late UAE President's net worth and more snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    UAE, First Published May 13, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs confirmed.

    "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE," an Emirates News Agency-WAM statement read.

    Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. The Gulf nation announced a 40-day mourning period following the tragic death of the Sheikh, who served as the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. Flags will be flown at half-mast, and ministries, departments, and federal and local institutions will suspend work.

    Also read: 40-day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

    He had succeeded his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of UAE, who had become President after the formation of UAE in 1973 and remained in the post till his death on November 2 2004.

    Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed and handled several presidential duties as the Crown Prince since the late 1990s. 

    One of the wealthiest monarchs in the world, Sheikh Khalifa's net worth is estimated to be over 18 billion dollars, most of which came from his investments in the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. According to Forbes magazine, he also controlled 97.8 billion barrels of oil reserves, and the Al Nahyan family's fortune is believed to be worth 150 billion dollars.

    In Dubai, the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, was named after the late UAE President. Called Burj Dubai initially, the skyscraper was renamed after Abu Dhabi, and the federal government of UAE lent Dubai 10 billion dollars to pay off its debts.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    40 day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away gcw

    40-day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

    Watch Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Australia PM Scott Morrison s event gcw

    Watch: Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Australia PM's event, says 'don't tell Supreme Leader what to do'

    Sri Lanka s new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Modi for economic help desires deeper connection with India gcw

    Sri Lanka's new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Modi for economic help, desires deeper connection with India

    Twitter fires two senior executives, freezes hiring ahead of Elon Musk's takeover - adt

    Twitter fires two senior executives, freezes hiring ahead of Elon Musk's takeover

    Astronomers reveal first image of black hole of our Milky Way

    This is how black hole of our Milky Way looks like

    Recent Stories

    Friday the 13th: 9 best horror movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video this weekend RBA

    Friday the 13th: 9 best horror movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video this weekend

    Womans saves her dog after it jumps from window; watch heroic move-tgy

    Woman's saves her dog after it jumps from window; watch heroic move

    tennis Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth snt

    Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore-Punjab Kings, Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Probable XI, playoffs race, and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as teams stay in playoffs race

    Do you have yellow teeth? Here are some common dental blunders that cause it - adt

    Do you have yellow teeth? Here are some common dental blunders that cause it

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon