UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; Know all about him
Since November 3, 2004, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has served as President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the UAE's first president from the union's inception in 1971 until his death on November 2, 2004.
His Majesty Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, died on Friday, May 13, according to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs expresses its condolences to the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the globe on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE," a Wam statement said.
All about Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sheikh Khalifa, born in 1948, was the second President of the United Arab Emirates and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was Sheikh Zayed's eldest son. Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a massive reorganisation of both the Federal Administration and the government of Abu Dhabi since becoming President of the UAE.
Under his leadership, the UAE has seen rapid development, ensuring a fair standard of life for its citizens. After being elected President, Sheikh Khalifa unveiled the UAE government's first strategic plan to achieve balanced and sustainable growth, with the prosperity of UAE citizens and residents at the centre.
His main goal as President of the UAE was to follow in the footsteps of his father, Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy, he stated, "will continue to be the light guiding us into the future, a bright future where security and stability will prevail."
Sheikh Khalifa oversaw the growth of the oil and gas industry, as well as downstream sectors, which have effectively contributed to the country's economic diversification. Furthermore, he began a drive to modernise the nomination procedure for Federal National Council members, which was viewed as a first step toward the introduction of direct elections in the UAE.
Sheikh Khalifa was noted for being an excellent listener, humble, and profoundly involved in his people's concerns. He was a well-liked personality in the UAE and throughout the region. He regularly carried out direct outreach through official missions and other events.
