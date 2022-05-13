UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; Know all about him

Since November 3, 2004, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has served as President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the UAE's first president from the union's inception in 1971 until his death on November 2, 2004.

His Majesty Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, died on Friday, May 13, according to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs expresses its condolences to the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the globe on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE," a Wam statement said. Since November 3, 2004, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has served as President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the UAE's first president from the union's inception in 1971 until his death on November 2, 2004. Also Read | Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

All about Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Sheikh Khalifa, born in 1948, was the second President of the United Arab Emirates and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was Sheikh Zayed's eldest son. Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a massive reorganisation of both the Federal Administration and the government of Abu Dhabi since becoming President of the UAE. Under his leadership, the UAE has seen rapid development, ensuring a fair standard of life for its citizens. After being elected President, Sheikh Khalifa unveiled the UAE government's first strategic plan to achieve balanced and sustainable growth, with the prosperity of UAE citizens and residents at the centre. Also Read | United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time