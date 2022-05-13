40-day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs issued a statement mourning the loss of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Friday, May 13th, 2022, and praying Allah Almighty to grant him eternal rest and the UAE people patience and consolation.

The government declared 40 days of mourning beginning Friday, with flags flying at half-mast and work stopped in the public and private sectors for the first three days.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations, and the world, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and the UAE people patience and solace," the statement said.

Sheikh Khalifa was the UAE's second President and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's 16th ruler. On November 3, 2004, he acquired federal constitutional power as President of the UAE and became Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, replacing his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who died on November 2, 2004.

Sheikh Khalifa, who had been fighting sickness for some years, had long ceased participating in day-to-day matters, with his brother, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, considered the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate word about the successor.

The constitution states that vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, shall serve as president until the federal council, which includes the rulers of the seven emirates, meets within 30 days to pick a new president.

