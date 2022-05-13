Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    40-day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

    The Ministry of Presidential Affairs issued a statement mourning the loss of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Friday, May 13th, 2022, and praying Allah Almighty to grant him eternal rest and the UAE people patience and consolation.

    40 day mourning in UAE after President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    UAE, First Published May 13, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, passed away on Friday. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs issued a statement mourning the loss of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Friday, May 13th, 2022, and praying Allah Almighty to grant him eternal rest and the UAE people patience and consolation.

    The government declared 40 days of mourning beginning Friday, with flags flying at half-mast and work stopped in the public and private sectors for the first three days.

    "The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations, and the world, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and the UAE people patience and solace," the statement said.

    Also Read | UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; Know all about him

    Sheikh Khalifa was the UAE's second President and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's 16th ruler. On November 3, 2004, he acquired federal constitutional power as President of the UAE and became Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, replacing his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who died on November 2, 2004.

    Sheikh Khalifa, who had been fighting sickness for some years, had long ceased participating in day-to-day matters, with his brother, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, considered the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate word about the successor.

    Also Read | United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time

    The constitution states that vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, shall serve as president until the federal council, which includes the rulers of the seven emirates, meets within 30 days to pick a new president.

    Also Read | Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Australia PM Scott Morrison s event gcw

    Watch: Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Australia PM's event, says 'don't tell Supreme Leader what to do'

    Sri Lanka s new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Modi for economic help desires deeper connection with India gcw

    Sri Lanka's new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe thanks Modi for economic help, desires deeper connection with India

    Twitter fires two senior executives, freezes hiring ahead of Elon Musk's takeover - adt

    Twitter fires two senior executives, freezes hiring ahead of Elon Musk's takeover

    Astronomers reveal first image of black hole of our Milky Way

    This is how black hole of our Milky Way looks like

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa allies from leaving country gcw

    Sri Lanka court bans former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, allies from leaving country

    Recent Stories

    Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video - gps

    Watch duo birds walk on the surface of the water; watch the video

    Sunil Chhetri, Ivan Vukomanovic all-praise for Reliance Foundation Development League RFDL-ayh

    Sunil Chhetri, Ivan Vukomanovic all-praise for Reliance Foundation Development League

    Rashami Desai copies Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hairdo; checkout TV actress HOT pictures RBA

    Rashami Desai copies Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner hairdo; checkout TV actress HOT pictures

    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away Know all about him gcw

    UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; Know all about him

    KCET 2022: KEA extends application deadline to May 19, here's how to apply - adt

    KCET 2022: KEA extends application deadline to May 19, here's how to apply

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon