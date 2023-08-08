Unearthing history: WWII-era bomb triggers mass evacuation in Germany's Dusseldorf - Pictures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The discovery of a World War II-era bomb in Dusseldorf prompts a massive evacuation, highlighting the ongoing challenges of handling historical remnants and unexploded devices from the war.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Authorities in Dusseldorf, Germany, issued a temporary evacuation order on Monday to approximately 13,000 residents after the discovery of a World War II-era bomb. The German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that local police and a bomb squad have initiated an operation to safely dispose of the unexploded one-tonne shell. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The bomb was uncovered on August 7-8 during working hours in close proximity to the city's zoo, according to officials cited by DW. It is a stark reminder that Germany continues to uncover remnants of its tumultuous past, as reports periodically emerge about the presence of thousands of unexploded bombs from both World Wars still buried beneath its soil.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In response to the discovery, Dusseldorf's authorities swiftly ordered the evacuation of all residents residing within a 500-meter radius of the bomb's location.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Simultaneously, roads within the designated evacuation zone were temporarily closed as the disposal operation got underway. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The evacuation saw some residents leaving their homes with their beloved pets in tow, highlighting the determination of people to ensure the safety of their animal companions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite these efforts, the exact timeline of the disposal operation's completion and the subsequent lifting of restrictions remain unclear, underscoring the cautious approach taken to handle potentially hazardous situations.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This incident in Dusseldorf brings to mind similar instances from the recent past. Notably, in 2017, the discovery of a massive 1.4-tonne bomb in Frankfurt resulted in the evacuation of a staggering 65,000 people from the affected area.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Furthermore, a chilling reminder of the dangers posed by such unexploded devices occurred in December 2021, when a Second World War bomb detonated at a construction site near Munich station. The explosion caused injuries to four individuals and severely disrupted rail traffic in the vicinity.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The magnitude of the historical context cannot be overlooked. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the US and British air forces collectively dropped a staggering 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe during the period spanning 1940 to 1945. An astonishing half of this immense firepower was directed at Germany, causing irreparable damage to its industrial infrastructure and reducing numerous cities to nothing but rubble and ashes by the time the Nazi government surrendered in May 1945. The legacy of these conflicts continues to resurface, serving as a reminder of the enduring impact of World War II on Germany and its people.

