Liz Truss to get Rs 1 crore payout every year after serving for 45 days; netizens can't keep calm

Liz Truss will be able to claim £115,000 (around Rs 1,06,36,463) per year for life, according to media reports; despite serving as the UK Prime Minister for just 45 days. Here's how the netizens reacted to the news.

Liz Truss is entitled to an annual payout of £115,000 (about Rs 1,06,36,463 at the current exchange rates) for life despite being the UK Prime Minister for only 45 days. Truss resigned from her post on Thursday, making her tenure the shortest of any British prime minister in history.

Media report claims that the sum of money that Truss will get annually for the rest of his life will come from taxpayer funds. The Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), which was created to assist former prime ministers in continuing their involvement in public life, is the source of the funds that the departing Conservative leader can claim.

Payments are only paid "to match the real expense of continuing to fulfil public tasks," according to government regulations. Following Margaret Thatcher's departure in 1990, the allowance was set up. In March 1991, her predecessor John Major made the announcement.

A number of prime ministers have sought millions in reimbursement for office and secretarial expenses related to "their exceptional position in public life." Truss will join the other six previous prime ministers who are still alive and eligible to receive payments under the allowance programme. This implies that taxpayers must contribute more than £800,000 annually.

Since Truss implemented her now-reversed "mini-budget" approach, Britain is presently on the verge of an economic calamity. The markets went into a frenzy as a result of the £45 billion tax reduction plan, which also spurred a lot of selling.

