Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liz Truss to get Rs 1 crore payout every year after serving for 45 days; netizens can't keep calm

    Liz Truss will be able to claim £115,000 (around Rs 1,06,36,463) per year for life, according to media reports; despite serving as the UK Prime Minister for just 45 days. Here's how the netizens reacted to the news.

    Liz Truss to get Rs 1 crore payout every year after serving for 45 days netizens cant keep calm gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 6:26 PM IST

    Liz Truss is entitled to an annual payout of £115,000 (about Rs 1,06,36,463 at the current exchange rates) for life despite being the UK Prime Minister for only 45 days. Truss resigned from her post on Thursday, making her tenure the shortest of any British prime minister in history.

    Media report claims that the sum of money that Truss will get annually for the rest of his life will come from taxpayer funds. The Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), which was created to assist former prime ministers in continuing their involvement in public life, is the source of the funds that the departing Conservative leader can claim.

    Payments are only paid "to match the real expense of continuing to fulfil public tasks," according to government regulations. Following Margaret Thatcher's departure in 1990, the allowance was set up. In March 1991, her predecessor John Major made the announcement.

    Also Read | Rishi Sunak to Boris Johnson: 5 top contenders who can replace Liz Truss

    Here's how the netizens reacted: 

    Also Read | Liz Truss resigns amid massive economic crisis, becomes shortest-serving PM in UK history

     

    A number of prime ministers have sought millions in reimbursement for office and secretarial expenses related to "their exceptional position in public life." Truss will join the other six previous prime ministers who are still alive and eligible to receive payments under the allowance programme. This implies that taxpayers must contribute more than £800,000 annually.

    Since Truss implemented her now-reversed "mini-budget" approach, Britain is presently on the verge of an economic calamity. The markets went into a frenzy as a result of the £45 billion tax reduction plan, which also spurred a lot of selling.

    Also Read | Majority of Tory members believe Liz Truss should resign, reveals latest poll

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 6:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa not to seek extension will retire after 5 weeks gcw

    Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa not to seek extension, will retire after 5 weeks

    FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list .Report gcw

    FATF to likely announce order on removal of Pakistan from grey list: Report

    Massive setback for Imran Khan Pakistan EC bans him from running for office for five years gcw

    Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US - adt

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023 - adt

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    Recent Stories

    Google calls India antitrust watchdog's Android decision a 'major setback' for consumers: Report AJR

    Google calls India antitrust watchdog's Android decision a 'major setback' for consumers: Report

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court drb

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Tom Moody back Mohammed Shami against Pakistan?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Why does Tom Moody back Mohammed Shami against Pakistan?

    Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa not to seek extension will retire after 5 weeks gcw

    Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa not to seek extension, will retire after 5 weeks

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SCO vs ZIM: Zimbabwe punishes Scotland by 5 wickets, joins Ireland in Super 12, twitter celebrates-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe punishes Scotland by 5 wickets, joins Ireland in Super 12

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon