PHOTOS: US Ambassdor Eric Garcetti samples the essence of India... and is loving it

United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti has been travelling across the country since he took over on May 11, 2023. During his travels, he has been discovering hidden gems within this country with immense diversity. Let us take a look

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Found a hidden gem in Ahmedabad while waiting out the rain for the IPL cricket final. Vaishali’s Grill is a mother-daughter team. Mom Vaishali makes incredible momos and peri-peri fries. Daughter Priyanka is a photographer and food blogger. I never miss a chance to support women-led businesses!

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: After visiting the Paigah Tombs, I wanted to be sure to visit the Qutb Shahi Tombs, which have also received support from the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. More of the stunning architecture that has made this visit to Hyderabad so remarkable.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Golconda Fort has witnessed a millennium of kings, dynasties, and empires. It’s awe-inspiring to stand here amidst the great sweep of Deccan history.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: The US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) has invested $2 million in documenting, conserving and restoring 21 historic sites and cultural treasures in India. Today I toured the PaigahTombs in Hyderabad, my first visit to an AFCP project site.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Nothing symbolizes Hyderabad quite like Charminar and it is easy to see why it stands as Telangana's most iconic monument. From its 500-year history to its beautiful views of the Old City, it's a breathtaking testament to this historic city. Oh yes, and the chai was great too!

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: For my first foray into Hyderabad’s historic Old City, I enjoyed a delicious meal and wonderful conversation at the iconic Chowmahalla Palace. A big thanks to Faiz Khan for organizing. It was a great introduction to Hyderabad!

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: India, you already have my heart! With a curious palate and a love for good food, I am here with Embassy colleagues, eager to experience the fascinating culinary culture of Hyderabad.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: The future is electric. I was thrilled to ride across south Mumbai in this innovative Mahindra EV, which includes parts manufactured in the United States. Thank you Anand Mahindra for sharing your perspective on how US-India business cooperation can enable the transition to clean mobility.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Do you know Mithali Raj scored a world record 10,868 runs in her 23-year career? I was delighted to meet the former captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket team and an inspirational advocate for gender equity in sports.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: A poignant visit to the 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in the attacks and Mumbai's resilience.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Stopped by the legendary Kyani & Co. to try their delicious bun maska and chai, a speciality of Mumbai's Irani cafes. I have to say, I am a fan!

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Catching a glorious sunrise at the Gateway of India -- it doesn’t get better than this in Mumbai.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: A visit to Ahmedabad during the IPL season would not be complete without a cricket match! Congratulations Gujarat for winning the game, and Sun Risers Hyderabad for an excellent display of sportsmanship. Enjoyed catching all the action.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Humbled by the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. I reflected on his message of non-violence, which continues to inspire the pursuit of equality across the world. Thank you to the staff and caretakers of the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati for this wonderful experience.

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Thrilled to start my visit to Gujarat by enjoying the beautiful sights of Ahmedabad’s Old City. I am excited to begin exploring India’s rich cultural heritage as US Ambassador!

Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter