    PHOTOS: US Ambassdor Eric Garcetti samples the essence of India... and is loving it

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 7:29 AM IST

    United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti has been travelling across the country since he took over on May 11, 2023. During his travels, he has been discovering hidden gems within this country with immense diversity. Let us take a look

    article_image1

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Found a hidden gem in Ahmedabad while waiting out the rain for the IPL cricket final. Vaishali’s Grill is a mother-daughter team. Mom Vaishali makes incredible momos and peri-peri fries. Daughter Priyanka is a photographer and food blogger. I never miss a chance to support women-led businesses!

    article_image2

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: After visiting the Paigah Tombs, I wanted to be sure to visit the Qutb Shahi Tombs, which have also received support from the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation. More of the stunning architecture that has made this visit to Hyderabad so remarkable.

    article_image3

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Golconda Fort has witnessed a millennium of kings, dynasties, and empires. It’s awe-inspiring to stand here amidst the great sweep of Deccan history.

    article_image4

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: The US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) has invested $2 million in documenting, conserving and restoring 21 historic sites and cultural treasures in India. Today I toured the PaigahTombs in Hyderabad, my first visit to an AFCP project site.

    article_image5

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Nothing symbolizes Hyderabad quite like Charminar and it is easy to see why it stands as Telangana's most iconic monument. From its 500-year history to its beautiful views of the Old City, it's a breathtaking testament to this historic city. Oh yes, and the chai was great too!

    article_image6

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: For my first foray into Hyderabad’s historic Old City, I enjoyed a delicious meal and wonderful conversation at the iconic Chowmahalla Palace. A big thanks to Faiz Khan for organizing. It was a great introduction to Hyderabad!

    article_image7

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: India, you already have my heart! With a curious palate and a love for good food, I am here with Embassy colleagues, eager to experience the fascinating culinary culture of Hyderabad.

    article_image8

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: The future is electric. I was thrilled to ride across south Mumbai in this innovative Mahindra EV, which includes parts manufactured in the United States. Thank you Anand Mahindra for sharing your perspective on how US-India business cooperation can enable the transition to clean mobility.

    article_image9

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Do you know Mithali Raj scored a world record 10,868 runs in her 23-year career? I was delighted to meet the former captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket team and an inspirational advocate for gender equity in sports.

    article_image10

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: A poignant visit to the 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in the attacks and Mumbai's resilience.

    article_image11

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Stopped by the legendary Kyani & Co. to try their delicious bun maska and chai, a speciality of Mumbai's Irani cafes. I have to say, I am a fan! 

    article_image12

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Catching a glorious sunrise at the Gateway of India -- it doesn’t get better than this in Mumbai.

    article_image13

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. 

    article_image14

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: A visit to Ahmedabad during the IPL season would not be complete without a cricket match! Congratulations Gujarat for winning the game, and Sun Risers Hyderabad for an excellent display of sportsmanship. Enjoyed catching all the action.

    article_image15

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Humbled by the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. I reflected on his message of non-violence, which continues to inspire the pursuit of equality across the world. Thank you to the staff and caretakers of the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati for this wonderful experience.

    article_image16

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: Thrilled to start my visit to Gujarat by enjoying the beautiful sights of Ahmedabad’s Old City. I am excited to begin exploring India’s rich cultural heritage as US Ambassador!

    article_image17

    Image: Ambassador Eric Garcetti/Twitter

    Ambassador Eric Garcetti: From the bustling streets of LA to the colourful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavours of India

