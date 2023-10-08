Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel-Hamas war in PHOTOS: Over 600 dead; IDF pounds Gaza as Hezbollah arms Hamas

    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Israeli airstrikes have caused substantial destruction, leading to casualties in Gaza and the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to eliminate Hamas's capabilities and urged Gaza residents to evacuate immediately.

    article_image1

    Image: A policeman stands after the deadly attack on a police station in the city of Sderot on the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

    The death toll in Israel has surged to 350 since Hamas initiated its attack on Saturday, as reported by CNN, citing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed a briefing on Sunday, emphasizing the priorities of ending the conflict in Israeli communities and securing breaches in the Gaza-Israel fence.

    article_image2

    Image: A general view of destruction after the deadly attack on a police station in the city of Sderot on the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

    In the aftermath of an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas forces breaking out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and infiltrating nearby Israeli communities, Israeli soldiers engaged in combat with Hamas militants. Israel responded on Sunday with airstrikes that resulted in the destruction of buildings in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war.

    article_image3

    Israeli forces take position after Palestinian militants launched more rockets at Israeli border towns on Sunday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

    The situation escalated further when Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, became involved, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict. Hezbollah conducted strikes on Israeli positions near Syria's Golan Heights, prompting Israel to respond with armed drone strikes on Hezbollah targets in the disputed area where the borders of Israel, Lebanon, and Syria converge.

    article_image4

    Image: Israeli tanks drive on a road after Palestinian militants launched more rockets at Israeli border towns on Sunday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine expressed solidarity with Palestinian fighters, stating that their "guns and rockets" were with them. This escalation on Israel's northern border introduced the possibility of Hezbollah's involvement, a formidable adversary supported by Iran and believed to possess a significant arsenal of rockets.

    article_image5

    Image: Israeli forces take position after Palestinian militants launched more rockets at Israeli border towns on Sunday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Israel conducted airstrikes on 426 targets in Gaza, including residential buildings, resulting in substantial destruction. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported over 320 people killed in Gaza and the West Bank, including 20 children, with nearly 1,800 wounded.

    article_image6

    Image: A view of destroyed Al Amin Muhammad Mosque hit by Israeli airstrike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    In a tragic incident, an Egyptian police officer opened fire on Israeli tourists in the city of Alexandria, resulting in the deaths of at least two Israelis and one Egyptian. Despite Egypt's longstanding peace treaty with Israel and its historical mediation role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, anti-Israeli sentiments can intensify during periods of regional violence.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a resolute pledge to eliminate all known hiding places of the militant organization, vowing to reduce them to rubble. He urged residents of Gaza to evacuate immediately, emphasizing Israel's commitment to employing its full military strength to neutralize Hamas's capabilities.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India evacuates 10 crew members from Israel, grounds flights till October 14

    Air India evacuates 10 crew members from Israel, grounds flights till October 14

    Do not kill me Footage of Israeli student pleading to Hamas militants sends shockwaves

    'Don't kill me!' Footage of Israeli student pleading to Hamas militants sends shockwaves

    Israel Palestine war What is Hamas? What is it targeting Israelis?

    Israel-Palestine war: What is Hamas? What is it targeting Israelis?

    Shocking Brazen celebrations in Canada after Hamas makes Israel bleed

    Shocking! Brazen celebrations in Canada after Hamas makes Israel bleed (WATCH)

    Almost 2000 people killed in powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan West says Taliban gcw

    Almost 2,000 people killed in powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan’s West

    Recent Stories

    Sulfates to Parabens: 5 shampoo ingredients to avoid RKK

    Sulfates to Parabens: 5 shampoo ingredients to avoid

    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

    Nushrratt Bharuccha returns home from Israel, looks totally shaken and distraught (Watch)

    Rhea Chakraborty terms her family, friends as 'pillars of sanity' DPK

    Rhea Chakraborty terms her family, friends as 'pillars of sanity’

    Does consuming oily food increase the risk of cancer? rkn eai

    Does consuming oily food increase the risk of cancer?

    World Cup 2023: 83 to Azhar-5 movies all cricket lovers should watch

    World Cup 2023: 83 to Azhar-5 movies all cricket lovers should watch

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon