Israel-Hamas war in PHOTOS: Over 600 dead; IDF pounds Gaza as Hezbollah arms Hamas

Israeli airstrikes have caused substantial destruction, leading to casualties in Gaza and the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to eliminate Hamas's capabilities and urged Gaza residents to evacuate immediately.

Image: A policeman stands after the deadly attack on a police station in the city of Sderot on the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

The death toll in Israel has surged to 350 since Hamas initiated its attack on Saturday, as reported by CNN, citing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed a briefing on Sunday, emphasizing the priorities of ending the conflict in Israeli communities and securing breaches in the Gaza-Israel fence.

Image: A general view of destruction after the deadly attack on a police station in the city of Sderot on the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

In the aftermath of an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas forces breaking out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and infiltrating nearby Israeli communities, Israeli soldiers engaged in combat with Hamas militants. Israel responded on Sunday with airstrikes that resulted in the destruction of buildings in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war.

Israeli forces take position after Palestinian militants launched more rockets at Israeli border towns on Sunday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

The situation escalated further when Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, became involved, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict. Hezbollah conducted strikes on Israeli positions near Syria's Golan Heights, prompting Israel to respond with armed drone strikes on Hezbollah targets in the disputed area where the borders of Israel, Lebanon, and Syria converge.

Image: Israeli tanks drive on a road after Palestinian militants launched more rockets at Israeli border towns on Sunday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine expressed solidarity with Palestinian fighters, stating that their "guns and rockets" were with them. This escalation on Israel's northern border introduced the possibility of Hezbollah's involvement, a formidable adversary supported by Iran and believed to possess a significant arsenal of rockets.

Image: Israeli forces take position after Palestinian militants launched more rockets at Israeli border towns on Sunday. Photograph: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Israel conducted airstrikes on 426 targets in Gaza, including residential buildings, resulting in substantial destruction. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported over 320 people killed in Gaza and the West Bank, including 20 children, with nearly 1,800 wounded.

Image: A view of destroyed Al Amin Muhammad Mosque hit by Israeli airstrike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

In a tragic incident, an Egyptian police officer opened fire on Israeli tourists in the city of Alexandria, resulting in the deaths of at least two Israelis and one Egyptian. Despite Egypt's longstanding peace treaty with Israel and its historical mediation role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, anti-Israeli sentiments can intensify during periods of regional violence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a resolute pledge to eliminate all known hiding places of the militant organization, vowing to reduce them to rubble. He urged residents of Gaza to evacuate immediately, emphasizing Israel's commitment to employing its full military strength to neutralize Hamas's capabilities.