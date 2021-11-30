  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coronavirus: India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The active caseload fell by 3,316 cases and stood at 100,543, which the ministry said was the lowest in 546 days.
     

    Coronavirus India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%-dnm

    India reported a significant drop in the number of daily new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday with 6,990 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 551 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 53 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now.

    Coronavirus India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%-dnm

    The total active cases of Covid-19 in India have declined to 1,00,543 (lowest in 546 days), with a decrease of 3,316 cases in the span of 24 hours, the ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The daily recoveries on the day remained above the number of new cases with 10,116 people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries reached 34,018,299 with a recovery rate of 98.35 per cent, the latest data showed.

    Coronavirus India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%-dnm

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, as many as 1,012,523 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours. So far, 641,303,848 tests have been conducted in the country. Meanwhile, over 123.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coronavirus India reports 8,309 new COVID cases; vaccination drive exceeds 122.41 crore-dnm

    Coronavirus: India reports 8,309 new COVID cases; vaccination drive exceeds 122.41 crore

    Coronavirus India clocks 8,318 new COVID-19 cases as active infections lowest in 541 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India clocks 8,318 new COVID-19 cases as active infections lowest in 541 days

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections-dnm

    Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections

    Coronavirus India reports 9,119 new cases; active cases count lowest in 539 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India reports 9,119 new cases; active cases count lowest in 539 days

    Coronavirus India's active cases tally lowest in 537 days; 9,283 new COVID-19 cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India’s active cases tally lowest in 537 days; 9,283 new COVID-19 cases

    Recent Stories

    Ranveer Singh 83 trailer here is how the celebs reacted to it drb

    Ranveer Singh’s 83 trailer: Here is how the celebs reacted to it

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)-ayh

    Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    Ballon d'Or for Alexia Putellas Barcelona's next legend in the making after Lionel Messi

    Ballon d'Or for Alexia Putellas: Barcelona's next legend in the making after Lionel Messi

    83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24 RCB

    83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24

    Recent Videos

    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon