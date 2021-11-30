Coronavirus: India logs 6,990 new Covid cases, lowest in 551 days; recovery rate at 98.35%

The active caseload fell by 3,316 cases and stood at 100,543, which the ministry said was the lowest in 546 days.



India reported a significant drop in the number of daily new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday with 6,990 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 551 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 53 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now.

The total active cases of Covid-19 in India have declined to 1,00,543 (lowest in 546 days), with a decrease of 3,316 cases in the span of 24 hours, the ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The daily recoveries on the day remained above the number of new cases with 10,116 people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries reached 34,018,299 with a recovery rate of 98.35 per cent, the latest data showed.