Coronavirus: India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent

India on Sunday logged 10,488 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), along with 313 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 3,45,10,413, while the death toll climbed to 4,65,662, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.94 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 58 days.



The active cases in the last 24 hours declined to 2,154, pushing the overall cases to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days. The country saw a total of 12,329 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries data to 3,39,22,037. The total recovery rate at around 98.29 per cent which is highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began in the country.

Among all the states, Kerala reported the highest Covid-19 cases at 6,075, followed by Maharashtra with 833 cases, Tamil Nadu with 765 cases, West Bengal with 725 cases and Mizoram with 437 cases. These five states accounted for 84.23 per cent of the daily new cases reported on Sunday, with Kerala alone responsible for 57.92 per cent of the fresh infections.