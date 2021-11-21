  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coronavirus: India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent

    First Published Nov 21, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India's active cases in the last 24 hours declined to 2,154, pushing the overall cases to 1,22,714, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

    Coronavirus India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent-dnm

    India on Sunday logged 10,488 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), along with 313 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 3,45,10,413, while the death toll climbed to 4,65,662, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 48 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.94 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 58 days.
     

    Coronavirus India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent-dnm

    The active cases in the last 24 hours declined to 2,154, pushing the overall cases to 1,22,714, the lowest in 532 days. The country saw a total of 12,329 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries data to 3,39,22,037. The total recovery rate at around 98.29 per cent which is highest since March 2020 when the pandemic began in the country.

    Coronavirus India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent-dnm

    Among all the states, Kerala reported the highest Covid-19 cases at 6,075, followed by Maharashtra with 833 cases, Tamil Nadu with 765 cases, West Bengal with 725 cases and Mizoram with 437 cases. These five states accounted for 84.23 per cent of the daily new cases reported on Sunday, with Kerala alone responsible for 57.92 per cent of the fresh infections.

    Coronavirus India logs 10,488 fresh COVID cases; recovery rate at highest of 98.29 per cent-dnm

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, a total of 63,16,49,378 samples have been tested for Covid-19 infections so far, of which, 10,74,099 were tested on Saturday. Meanwhile, a total of 67,25,970 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of doses administered to 1,16,50,55,210, under the nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook aerial survey

    Andhra Pradesh Floods Update: 27 dead, many missing; 70 per cent of Tirupati under water

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

    Coronavirus India logs 12,516 fresh COVID cases; active cases lowest in 267 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 12,516 fresh COVID cases; active cases lowest in 267 days

    Coronavirus Active cases lowest in 266 days; vaccine coverage goes past the 110-crore mark-dnm

    Coronavirus: Active cases lowest in 266 days; vaccine coverage goes past the 110-crore mark

    Recent Stories

    Watch Alia Bhatt turns 'Jalebi bai'; dances at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet RCB

    Watch: Alia Bhatt turns 'Jalebi bai'; dances at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet

    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: 5 Sachin Pilot loyalists among 15 ministers to be sworn-in today-dnm

    Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: 5 Sachin Pilot loyalists among 15 ministers to be sworn-in today

    Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious - gps

    Watch: Robber enters house to steal cycle; What happens next is hilarious

    Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh rains: 29 killed, over 100 missing as flash floods ravage state; Tirupati inundated

    Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for her blouse; netizens call her 'Urfi Javed part 2' RCB

    Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for her blouse; netizens call her 'fashion disaster of the year'

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas talks about ATKMB's opening win over KBFC, big signings and Kolkata derby

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say (WATCH)-ayh

    Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli labels Bengaluru FC as an entertaining brand of football this season (WATCH)

    Video Icon