The second-generation iPhone Air could reportedly face a similar delay. That would leave the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra as the key new models for the autumn launch.

Apple's next iPhone 18 Pro might have a surprising pricing and a unique position in the company's 2026 lineup. According to a recent source, the iPhone 18 Pro might cost around $1,199, making it the cheapest new iPhone Apple releases this autumn. The reason may not be a reduction, but rather Apple's choice to delay the basic iPhone 18.

The iPhone 18 Pro may become Apple's cheapest new model.

Apple is apparently preparing a significant shift in its regular launch method. Instead of unveiling the normal iPhone 18 alongside its Pro variants this year, the standard version may be delayed until early 2027.

The second-generation iPhone Air may experience a similar delay. This would leave the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a speculated foldable iPhone Ultra as the main new models for the autumn introduction.

This implies that anyone hoping for Apple's latest iPhone at the cheaper end of the new-generation spectrum may have to consider the Pro model.

Why would the iPhone 18 Pro cost $1,199?

The potential $1,199 beginning price coincides with escalating component costs. According to TrendForce, parts for a 256GB iPhone 18 Pro might cost Apple around 38% more than components for the previous generation model.

Memory is emerging as a significant contribution to the rise. According to the research, RAM contributed for around 10% of the previous Pro model's component budget, but might increase to more than 40% by next year.

What about the iPhone 17?

Apple is expected to continue selling the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air at lower prices even after the new Pro versions are released. These devices may consequently remain the cheaper options for consumers who do not require the most recent Pro hardware.

Apple's current India portfolio consists of the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17e.

Price is yet to be confirmed

It's vital to understand that $1,199 is merely a rumoured estimate and not an official Apple pricing. Apple has yet to release or confirm the iPhone 18 Pro's launch price.

If the allegations are correct, the iPhone 18 Pro might become an unconventional flagship, with a Pro-level iPhone serving as the entry point to Apple's newest 2026 generation.