Apple may be planning a significant price increase of around $100 for both the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series and existing models, breaking its tradition of price drops for older versions. This potential shift, rumored to start in September, is attributed to rising global component costs and could affect models like the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

As it prepares to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple may be planning a significant shift to its typical iPhone price approach. If you want to purchase an iPhone, the alleged modification may have an impact on both current devices and previous versions that are still available.

After releasing a new generation of iPhone models, Apple has historically lowered the pricing of existing versions. But this year, the corporation may go in the opposite way due to growing component costs.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that starting on September 8, Apple may raise the cost of both new and current iPhone models by $100, or almost 10,000. Brar made the assertion on X, stating that the updated costs will be included with the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The claimed modification coincides with a shortage of memory worldwide. As chipmakers reroute supplies to AI data centers, DRAM prices have skyrocketed, and NAND costs have also gone up. This year, Apple has already increased the cost of a number of Mac, iPad, and smart home goods; however, iPhones were not included in that first change.

Which iPhones Could Become Costlier?

The iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17e may stay in Apple's range after the release of the new Pro versions if you're thinking about sticking with an older model.

As of right now, their beginning costs in India are Rs 82,900, Rs 1,19,900, and Rs 64,900. They would reach around Rs 92,900, Rs 1,29,900, and Rs 74,900 with a Rs 10,000 rise. These are not actual prices; rather, they are estimations based on the reported rise.

What Happens To Older Pro Models?

When their replacements are released, Apple is anticipated to retire the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Additionally, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may no longer be part of Apple's official portfolio.

Apple has not yet verified the alleged price adjustment. If you are already thinking about getting an iPhone, then purchasing before September could make sense for you, especially because the customary post-launch price reduction for previous models might not occur this time.