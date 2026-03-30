Google Free AI Tools Guide: From Gemini 2.0 to NotebookLM for Smarter Productivity
Google offers powerful free AI tools like Gemini, NotebookLM, and Deep Research to boost productivity. From writing and coding to research and translation, these tools make daily tasks faster and easier.
Google Free AI Tools
Gemini: Your All-in-One AI Assistant
Google's top creation, 'Gemini', is now super-fast in its 2.0 version. It can do everything from polishing your emails and writing blog posts to handling complex coding in a flash. You can even use its voice mode to bring your ideas to life without touching a thing. Plus, it works smoothly with Google Search and Gmail, making it super easy to use.
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NotebookLM: The Perfect Tool for Deep Research
Advanced Search and Translation
Google Search has gone beyond just giving information. Its 'Deep Research' mode can now prepare detailed 30-minute reports for you. What's more, Google Translate and Live Transcribe tools can now accurately understand Indian accents and translate into more than 100 languages. By using these free tools properly, even people who aren't tech-savvy can get their daily tasks done faster and more efficiently.
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