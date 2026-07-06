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Budget 5G Phones: Moto G35 to Oppo A3X-Top 5 picks in India for under Rs 10,000!
Looking for the best 5G phones under ₹10,000 in India? We've rounded up the top 5 models that offer a great display, a solid camera, and a long-lasting battery without breaking the bank.
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Top 5 Best 5G Phones List
In India, almost all telecom companies, except BSNL, now offer 5G services. This has pushed leading mobile brands to launch budget-friendly 5G phones for under ₹10,000. Here's a look at the top 5 smartphones that give you great performance, a quality display, and 5G speeds, all on a tight budget.
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Moto G35 5G
The Moto G35 5G has won over many customers with its budget-friendly price. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This phone is priced at ₹9,999.**Also Read:** Budget-friendly dishwashers for your kitchen!
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Samsung Galaxy M06 5G
Samsung, a trusted brand in India, offers the Galaxy M06 5G model with a 6.7-inch HD+ display. It packs a 50MP rear camera and a 5000mAh battery. The phone has 4GB of RAM and storage that is expandable up to 128GB. The price for this phone is set at ₹9,999.
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POCO C75 5G
Poco's C75 5G model is a great option for budget-conscious buyers. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, it provides a 50-megapixel AI main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and options for 64GB or 128GB of storage. Its price starts from ₹8,299.**Also Read:** WhatsApp's new update guarantees 100% privacy for your secrets
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Image Credit : Oppo Website
Oppo A3X 5G
The Indian company Lava's Lava Storm Lite 5G model phone features a 6.67-inch 90Hz high-speed LCD display. It is powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, making it easy to operate. The phone has a long-lasting 5100mAh battery. The price of the Oppo A3X 5G model is ₹9,199.
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Lava Storm Lite 5G
The Lava Storm Lite 5G, from the Indian company Lava, comes with a 6.56-inch HD Plus IPS display. It features a 50-megapixel main camera and a 5000mAh battery. The phone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The price of this phone is ₹7,999.
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