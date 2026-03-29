Dell Launches 2026 PC Lineup: Check Out the Ultra-Compact Pro 5 Micro Desktop
Dell’s 2026 lineup includes slimmer AI-powered laptops, the compact Pro 5 Micro desktop with strong performance, and powerful Precision workstations, along with smart monitors and secure accessories.
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Business PC
Dell has officially rolled out its new business devices for 2026. The lineup is huge, with AI-powered notebooks, desktops, workstations, and monitors. The company is focusing on slim designs and better security for modern offices.
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Slim and strong notebooks
Dell's new 'Pro' series notebooks are now up to 18% slimmer. They pack the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI chips. You can even opt for an OLED display. Plus, premium models get an 8MP HDR camera for super clear video calls, along with Wi-Fi 7 and great battery life.
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Pro 5 Micro Desktop (Pro 5 Micro)
Dell launched the 'Pro 5 Micro' desktop for offices with less space. Don't be fooled by its small size—it delivers 50 TOPS of AI performance. This little machine can easily handle Microsoft's 'Copilot+' features.
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Massive Workstations
For heavy-duty tasks like data science, AI research, and video editing, Dell has the 'Precision' series. These workstations come with NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell graphics cards and support up to 64GB of RAM. They are built for pure performance.
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Monitors with AI camera
Dell also introduced new 34-inch conferencing monitors with a built-in AI camera. These monitors feature noise cancellation for clear audio. The launch also includes new keyboards and mice with biometric security for extra safety.
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New milestone in security
To boost security for companies, Dell is introducing 'Quantum-resistant BIOS' protection. This feature makes computers much safer from hackers. The new devices will start selling in phases from March 31.
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