Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are creating a lot of buzz. Leaks suggest a smaller Dynamic Island, a much bigger battery, a powerful new A20 chip, and some serious camera upgrades. But hold on, all these new features might mean a higher price tag in India.

Apple is getting ready to launch its next big things – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. As always, the rumour mill is working overtime ahead of the expected September launch. This year, it seems Apple is putting all its energy into the premium models. Some reports even suggest that the regular iPhone 18 and a new iPhone 18E might only come out in early 2027.

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A smaller Dynamic Island

Don't expect a complete design overhaul for the iPhone 18 Pro series. It will likely look similar to the current models. But here's the big news: the Dynamic Island at the top is getting a makeover. According to popular tipster Ice Universe, Apple is planning to shrink it by about 35%. This means you'll get more screen to play with. The screen sizes will probably stay the same – 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. Apple might also introduce a new LTPO Plus display technology to save more battery.

A thicker phone, a bigger battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max might be a little thicker than its predecessor. But there's a good reason for it. This extra space could house a much larger battery, possibly between 5,100 and 5,200 mAh. When you combine that with a more power-efficient processor, the battery life could see a massive improvement.

Big changes in the camera

The camera system is also set for some major changes. Leaks suggest the main camera will get a variable aperture system. In simple terms, this will give you more control over light and help create better depth-of-field effects, just like in a professional camera. The phone might also use a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung. Even the telephoto camera is expected to get an upgrade for better photos in low light.

New A20 chip and C2 modem

Powering the iPhone 18 Pro series will be the brand-new A20 chip. This chip is built on 2-nanometer technology, which is a big deal. Reports claim it could boost performance by up to 15% while using about 30% less power. The phone will also likely get a new C2 modem. This will bring support for mmWave 5G and improved satellite connectivity. In the future, Apple might even let you use the internet via satellite in places where there's no mobile network.

Get ready for a price hike

Now for the part that hurts the wallet. Market experts believe the iPhone 18 Pro series will be more expensive in India. You might have to shell out anywhere between ₹9,500 and ₹14,200 extra compared to the current models. The main reasons for this are the rising cost of memory parts and the Indian rupee's falling value against the US dollar. However, there's a small ray of hope. Apple might try to keep the price of the base storage models competitive. The bigger price hikes will likely be for the higher storage versions.

But remember, all this information comes from leaked reports and analyst predictions. We'll only know the final specs and prices for sure after Apple's official announcement. So, it's best to take these details with a pinch of salt for now.