The iPhone Air 2, the successor to the iPhone Air, is reportedly getting a much-needed upgrade with a larger battery and a dual-camera setup. Leaks also point to a powerful 2nm A20 chipset and a smooth 120Hz display. The phone is expected to hit the market in early 2027.

Apple's slimmest smartphone, the iPhone Air, which launched last year, is reportedly getting a successor. The new iPhone Air 2 is expected to address the biggest complaints about the first model by packing a larger battery and a dual-rear-camera setup. While the first-gen iPhone Air turned heads with its sleek design, its small battery and single rear camera were major letdowns. The latest leaks suggest Apple is addressing these issues head-on with the new model.

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According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, who cited supply chain sources, the iPhone Air 2 will feature a 3,500mAh battery. This is a decent jump from the 3,149mAh battery in the current iPhone Air. If this leak is true, we can expect a significant improvement in battery life for the new model.

About iPhone Air 2

The new iPhone Air 2 is also expected to get a major performance boost. Reports suggest it will be powered by Apple's new A20 chipset, built on 2-nanometer technology. The phone is also tipped to have a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3D face recognition system.

The camera department is also set for a big upgrade. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to feature a dual rear camera system, including a 48-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide-angle lens. This is a significant improvement over the current iPhone Air, which only has a single 48-megapixel rear camera. Reports indicate that the iPhone Air 2 will be launched in early 2027 alongside the base iPhone 18 model. However, Apple has not officially confirmed any of these details yet.

To give you some context, the iPhone Air launched last year in India with a starting price of ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB storage version. The 512GB and 1TB versions were priced at ₹1,39,900 and ₹1,59,900, respectively. The current iPhone Air runs on the A19 Pro chipset, has a 6.5-inch display, is 5.6mm thick, and comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 18-megapixel front camera.