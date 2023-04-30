Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Indian wrestlers continue their protests against WFI and its chief. At the same time, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has commented that the protests are driven by opposition politicians more than the wrestlers.
Image credit: PTI
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday has been driven by the politicians from day one. The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers, including a minor.
An FIR has also been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP). Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.
ALSO READ: WRESTLERS' PROTEST: DELHI POLICE PROVIDES SECURITY TO COMPLAINANTS, WFI CHIEF BLAMES CONGRESS
Image credit: PTI
"This battle has gone beyond the athletes, as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protests, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. Politicians have influenced them. Congress and other opposition parties are using these athletes. It's evident since the beginning that their [protesting wrestlers] motive is politics, not [my] resignation," Singh told reporters.
(With inputs from PTI)