    Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police provides security to complainants, WFI chief blames Congress

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    The Delhi Police on Sunday (April 30) provided security to as many as seven complainants from the wrestlers' party who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to reports, the police provided security to the complainants and contacted them regarding the recording of their statements.

    Earlier, the WFI chief was booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs. The BJP MP has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, and a minor girl.

    Ukraine Defence Ministry's 'Maa Kali' illustration irks netizens; check details

    It is reportedly said that the BJP MP was also booked in sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, while the other was registered under sections 10 of POCSO Act.

    The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 in different places, including abroad. Meanwhile, Singh who has denied the allegations said that the motive of the protest was "political" rather than his resignation.

    Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation."

    'Karnataka needs 'Vitamin-P', P for 'performance' not BJP's 'polarisation', says Jairam Ramesh

    He also levelled allegations against Congress saying the families and girls who have raised the allegations belong to akhadas run by Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

    Singh also said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav 'knows the truth' when asked why the former did not attend the protest, unlike other Opposition parties.

    "Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth. We know each other since childhood. 80 percent of the wrestlers in Uttar Pradesh belong to families with Samajwadi Party ideology. They call me 'Netaji'. They say how their Netaji is," Singh said.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar

