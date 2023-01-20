Wrestlers vs WFI: Grapplers adamant, as meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur remains inconclusive

Wrestlers vs WFI: Protesting Indian wrestlers in Delhi met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur late Thursday night at his residence. However, the grapplers were adamant about their demand of disbanding WFI, rendering the meet inconclusive.

Image credit: PTI

Top Indian wrestlers' engagement with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stayed inconclusive on Thursday night as they refused to back down from their request that the government immediately disband the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The marathon session began around 10 pm on Thursday, the second day of their protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The grapplers left Thakur's residence at 1:45 am and did not talk to the reporters lingering outside. Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat attended the meeting. Thakur landed in Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after a meeting between government administrators and the wrestlers remained inconclusive.

According to government officials, the grapplers will meet the Sports Minister again on Friday. The ministry can only propel Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to leave if it obtains a documented response from the WFI since the government has asked the wrestling organisation for a resolution. The WFI is yet to reply to the Sports Ministry, which on Wednesday handed the wrestling body 72 hours to answer to the sexual harassment allegations of several woman athletes and pressure by its president. ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI President - Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, likely to resign at AGM on Sunday?

A wrestlers' team, including Bajrang, Vinesh, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan, encountered government officials on Thursday and debated their problems with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan. During the hour-long gathering, the wrestlers were requested to terminate their protest and were guaranteed that their grudges would be managed. Former wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babita Phogat was also part of the forum on breaking the impasse.

