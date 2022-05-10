Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Roman Reigns signs new contract with Brock Lesnar-type clause

    First Published May 10, 2022, 8:28 PM IST

    Roman Reigns is the current undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Meanwhile, he has signed a new contract with the company, including a Brock Lesnar-type deal.

    Reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Riegns is currently one of the top superstars in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He has been holding the title for nearly two years, proving the magnitude of a superstar he is and how much World Wrestling Entertainment values him. In the valid context, he has inked a new contract with the promotion.

    Reigns' future with WWE was subject to uncertainty, while he also delivered a cryptic promo during one of the recent house shows. However, it was confirmed by renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer that the champion will not be leaving WWE anytime soon. Meanwhile, as far as his contract details are concerned, it has been slightly tweaked, much like former world champion Brock Lesnar.

    ALSO READ: Million Dollar Arm to WWE - Know Rinku Singh's (aka Veer Mahan) incredible journey

    The Sun reports that Reigns will be working on lesser days, allowing him to spend more time with his family, especially taking care of his five children. While there were rumours that he might look to make a transition to Hollywood, he is keen on doing so gradually, just like Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), John Cena and Dave Bautista (Batista).

    In the meantime, the report adds that WWE will be extending all the support to Reigns in his Hollywood transition. It feels that a crossover would be beneficial to both companies. WWE has been similarly using Cena, who makes sporadic appearances in the company once a year. The Rock does the same once in every three-four years, where he has been heavily linked to a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    Reigns made his WWE debut in 2010 before making his main roster debut in 2012. Since then, he has gradullay progressed and transformed himself into a top superstar, being a Grand Slam champion. He is presently a six-time world champion, while he also won the Royal Rumble in 2013. In Hollywood, his biggest movie to date happens to be Hobbs and Shaw, alongside The Rock.

