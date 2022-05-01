Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon's late mother; netizens roast him

    It has been long since Ryback left WWE and wrestled in the independent circuit. Recently, he took a dig at Vince McMahon's late mother, while netizens were not impressed by him.

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Former superstar Ryback takes dig at Vince McMahon late mother; netizens roast him-ayh
    Professional wrestler Ryback has long left World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2016. Although he wrestled in the independent circuit until last year, he is hunting for a full-time wrestling opportunity. However, he is making things harder for him, especially after his recent act where he abused WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and dragged his late mother into a discussion.

    Recently, Ryback sent out a now-deleted tweet where he accused McMahon by writing, "@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no control watching his mom get beat up as a child, which is a horrendous thing for a kid to witness as their wh*re mom tries to make ends meet. Vince has failed to evolve. F*ck you, old man."

    ALSO READ: Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    "It's so crazy how many people are ok with a psycho billionaire toying with innocent people's lives and whoring out a human circus but can't stand the actual truth of that man's psychological weakness. 48 Laws of Power. Your clock is ticking, old man. You take nothing with you," Ryback further added.

    Ryback even refrained from apologising, as he further wrote, "100% No. I stand by what I said and appreciate all the love and support from those who side with good over evil. I simply am speaking the truth on why he is the way he is, and it needs to be known. Stop supporting evil."

    ALSO READ: WWE - Did Becky Lynch have an interview with Marvel over a possible MCU role?

    It must be noted that McMahon's mother passed away in January, aged 101. She was the mother to him and Rod before she divorced her husband, Vincent J McMahon. Although McMahon did not meet his father until he was 12 years old, he developed a hatred for his stepfather and even wished he could kill him.

    Meanwhile, this is not the first Ryback has been abusive about McMahon. Since he left the promotion, he has also made negative remarks toward current WWE COO Triple H. He had left the company following a contract and creative dispute. In the meantime, netizens did not take his recent words against Vince's mother on a kind note and have roasted him.

