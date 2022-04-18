Conor McGregor shows off a-MMA-zing 7 year body transformation after horror leg break

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    UFC star Conor McGregor took to Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning to give fans a look at his impressive transformation over the years.

    UFC star Conor McGregor wowed his fans on Monday by showing off an impressive body transformation over the years with a post on Instagram. The 33-year-old MMA artist has bulked up significantly over the last seven years as he rose to prominence in his Ultimate Fighting Championship career, winning at featherweight, lightweight and boxing against Floyd Mayweather. 

    After making a solid return to training, the Irishman now looks all set for welterweight after his horrifying leg break in 2021. This week, the mixed martial artist took to social media platforms to show his body overhaul.

    In the post shared, McGregor raises his arms to flex his muscles in snaps clicked from 2015, 2017 and 2022. "Climb the ladder!" wrote the UFC fighter as his transformation revealed a more shredded look back in 2015.

    Earlier this month, the Irishman confirmed his plan to move up the welterweight when he returns to action in the UFC. Last month, McGregor stated he is back in training following his arrest for an alleged dangerous drive.

    The UFC star told the Mirror, "Straight back into training. I'm looking forward to getting back into the octagon - we'll see what happens. The leg's getting better every day. I think 170 is where I'm aiming for. I feel good at this weight."

    McGregor broke his left in a rematch against Dustin Poirier after being defeated by the American last January. Since then, the Irishman has been rehabilitating the injury in the United States and now has a metal plate in the limb.

    The UFC legend is now in the final stages of his recovery and has recently resumed boxing training. McGregor reportedly could not step into the ring or cage until receiving medical clearance, but that has evidently been given in recent days.

